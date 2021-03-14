From the start of her professional acting career, Jamie-Lee O’Donnell came out the gate swinging. Her very first TV role was in the series 6 Degrees in which she played Eva Maguire. From there, she went on to play Michelle Mallon in Derry Girls, which has become her biggest role to date. The show helped established Jamie-Lee as an international star and she’s ready to keep building on the foundation she started for herself. At this point in her career, she is most known for her TV work, but that won’t be the case much longer. She has two upcoming movie roles and there’s no doubt she will be able to bring the same magic to the big screen. Keep reading to learn 10 things you didn’t know about Jamie-Lee O’Donnell.
1. She’s A Real Life Derry Girl
Jamie-Lee may not have a ton of things in common with her character from Derry Girls, but being from Derry is something they both share. Jamie-Lee told the Belfast Telegraph, “I love being from the city, I’m really proud of my Derry roots, so we’re all really happy to help put Derry on the map. No matter what the situation is – even if it’s something that’s not overly funny – people in Derry can always find a silver lining by laughing about it. We’re a very resilient people. And it’s amazing that audiences elsewhere are starting to see that too.”
2. She’s Always Loved To Perform
Ever since Jamie-Lee was a kid, she always gravitated towards any chance she got to perform. Whether it was a small show in front of her family or the chance to be in a school play, she couldn’t fight the feelings of excitement that came along with being creative and entertaining others.
3. She’s A Formally Trained Actress
Jamie-Lee’s path to professional acting is a little different than most. Although she started auditioning before undergoing any serious formal training, she did take some time to study acting at De Montford University. It’s unclear whether or not she graduated.
4. She Has Theater Experience
Most actors would agree that there’s something special about acting on a stage. Having the ability to connect with the audience in real life is something that many actors really thrive off of. Although her on screen work is what Jamie-Lee is best-known for, she is also very comfortable on the stage.
5. Dealing With Fame Can Be A Little Overwhelming For Her
Fame tends to be a by product of being part of a popular TV show, but it’s something that Jamie-Lee wasn’t quite prepared for when she was cast in Derry Girls. In an interview with the Irish Times Jamie said, “I didn’t realise I’d be so intimidated by [the fame]. I never expected to be at this level for a start, and I definitely didn’t expect to get recognised, six, seven times a day, or for it to happen to my family.”
6. She’s Done Some Voice Acting
Jamie-Lee is the type of actresses who is always looking to learn new things and expand her skillset. One of the way she’s done that is by getting into voice acting. She is part of a comedy fiction podcast called Unwanted. It will be interesting to see if she decides to do more voice work down the line.
7. She’s In A Relationship
Life tends to be a lot easier when you find the right person to do it with, and Jamie-Lee has found that. She is in a relationship with DJ Paul McCay. The two live together in Derry. Balancing a relationship can be hard for people who work in the entertainment industry, but luckily Jamie-Lee is with someone who genuinely understands the grind.
8. She Always Tries To Stay Positive
Being an actor means constantly having to deal with rejection. No matter how talented an actor is, there will alway be roles they simply aren’t a good fit for. This is something Jamie-Lee has had to learn over the course of her career, and she now knows not to let rejections get her down. She understands that all she can do is give each audition her best effort, and the rest is out of her control. When things don’t go her way she does her best to stay positive and keep an optimistic outlook on the future.
9. She Loves Christmas Time
Christmas is often called the most wonderful time of the year, and Jamie-Lee would agree. During her conversation with the Irish Times she said, “I love Christmas…I love putting on the Christmas jumpers and big coats and going out for Christmas pints. Or brandy – Christmas is the time of year I’d be up for having a brandy…”
10. She’s A Fairly Private Person
Jamie has become a star over the last several years. Unlike many other stars, however, she isn’t the type to share her every move with the world. Instead, Jamie prefers to live a more low-key life. She likes to keep the details of her personal life away from the spotlight.