This may be a little hard to believe, but Jan Luis Castellanos has only been acting professionally for about three years. After making his on screen debut in 2018, he got his first major opportunity in 2020 when he was cast as Diego in 13 Reasons Why. Since then, he has done a great job of keeping the ball rolling and 2021 has been another big year for him. He had a main role in the Epix series Bridge and Tunnel, and the role has earned him a lot of attention from colleagues and fans alike. Even though he doesn’t have much on screen experience, it looks like he’s not going to have any trouble getting any. Here are 10 things you didn’t know about Jan Luis Castellanos.
1. He Was Born In Dominican Republic
Jan is originally from Santo Domingo where he spent the first eight years of his life. He eventually ended up moving to New Jersey when he was in elementary school where he was raised with his mother, step father, and siblings. It was in New Jersey where Jan first found his love for acting. Jan currently lives in the Los Angeles area.
2. He Was A Championship Wrestler
Jan’s path to becoming an actor wasn’t a straight shot. Along the way he also took the time to explore other interests, one of which was sports. He was a competitive wrestler for many years and won a wrestling state championship during his time at Secaucus High School.
3. He Has Had A Successful Modeling Career
There’s no denying the fact that Jan is a natural in front of the camera and that doesn’t ring true for acting. He also knows how to strike a pose and had a professional modeling career before really getting into acting. He got the chance to work with several well-known brands including Adidas and Abercrombie and Fitch.
4. He Moved To L.A. With Less Than $100 To His Name
Life is all about taking chances, and Jan took a pretty big one when he moved to Los Angeles with a little more than $50 in his pocket. At the time, making the decision probably seemed like a huge mistake, but fortunately for Jan everything worked out for him quite nicely.
5. He Is In A Relationship
Thanks to his good looks and talent, there are probably lots of people flooding Jan’s DMs on a regular basis hoping for a chance with the young star. Sadly for those people, Jan isn’t interested. He is in a happy relationship with a woman named Andrea Lucia. We weren’t able to find out exactly how long they’ve been together but they look to be going strong. Andrea doesn’t appear to work in the entertainment industry.
6. He Is All About Being Positive
Jan has had more than his fair share of ups and downs over the years, but he has always refused to stay down for long. He is grateful for all of the opportunities that have come his way and he does his best to maintain a positive attitude no matter what’s going on.
7. He Loves To Work Out
His days as a competitive athlete may be over, but that doesn’t mean that Jan has completely given up on keeping himself in great shape. After all, when you spend as much time in front of the camera as he does, it’s important to stay ready. Needless to say, Jan spends a lot of time working out to make sure that his body is beach ready all year long.
8. He Didn’t Go To Drama School
For many people who want to become professional actors, attending drama school is just par for the course. Although Jan has taken some acting classes over the years, he never enrolled in an official drama or theater program. Still, he’s managed to learn everything he needed to know along the way.
9. He Likes To Dance
Everybody has at least one thing they like to do to let loose and for Jan, that thing is dancing. Although he hasn’t danced at a professional level, it’s something he loves to do for fun. If you were wondering, the answer is yes, Jan does have some pretty good moves.
10. He Likes To Travel
Life is meant to be lived, and Jan’s idea of living life to the fullest includes going on as many adventures as possible. He loves getting the chance to explore different places and his work has given him the chance to travel near and far. Jan especially loves visiting places with warm weather and beautiful ocean views.