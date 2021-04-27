10 Things You Didn’t Know about Jana Kramer

Jana Kramer is a name on everyone’s lips right now. She’s a singer, she’s an actress, she’s a woman who has gone through some very public issues with her NFL player husband, Michael Caussin. She’s got a podcast, and she’s competed on reality television, and she’s rumored to be part of the new housewives franchise, The Real Housewives of Nashville, though she recently shot down that rumor. While she might not be joining Jason Aldean’s wife – among others – as a new housewife, she is making some bigger headlines right now. She’s announced that she is divorcing her husband, a man who has cheated on her more than a few times, and this time she means it.
1. She’s From Michigan
Jana Rae Kramer was born and raised in Rochester Hills, Michigan. She lived with her parents and her brother, Steve. She was born on December 2, 1983. She graduated from high school in her native hometown, and there is one fun fact about her you may not know. She speaks German. She’s not fluent, but she can speak well.
2. She’s an Actress First
Before she was a star in any other capacity, she was an actress. Her work began in 2002 when she was almost 20. She was able to land parts in some highly-rated shows before she finally landed her most famous role in “One Tree Hill,” in 2009. She also starred in several Hallmark Channel movies over the years.
3. She Has Been Married Three Times
Jana Kramer has a very busy personal life. She does not mind discussing her life in detail with anyone who will listen, either. She has been married three times. Her first husband was a man by the name of Michael Gambino. They wed in 2004 and divorced the same year. Her second husband was Johnathon Schaech. They married in July 2010, separated in August 2010, and divorced in June 2011. Her third husband is Michael Caussin. They married in 2015 and are divorcing in 2021.
4. Her First Marriage Was Traumatic
Her first marriage only lasted a few months, and her divorce was finalized the same year. When Kramer filed for divorce from her first husband, she did so on the basis of domestic abuse. Her husband was convicted one year later of attempted murder.
5. She Was Engaged to a Fourth Man
Between her second and third marriages, she was engaged to yet another man. She became engaged to country music superstar Brantley Gilbert in January 2013 after knowing one another for approximately six months. They ended their engagement seven months later, however, in June of 2013.
6. Her Current Marriage Has Been Difficult from the Start
When she met Mike Caussin, Washington Redskins football player, it was online. They met via Twitter and began dating. However, they broke up only a few weeks into their new relationship in August of 2014 because he cheated on her. They got engaged the same year in December of 2014. They married in May 2015. They separated in 2016 because her husband was in rehab. While they didn’t specify why at the time, the couple later reconciled and discussed the fact that her husband is a sex addict who cheated on her regularly. That is why he went to rehab. They renewed their wedding vows two years after getting married.
7. She’s a Mom
She’s the mother of two sweet babies, both of whom she gave birth to in her 30s with her current husband. Her daughter was born in 2016. Her son was born in 2018. Her daughter is Jolie, and her son is Jace.
8. She and Her Husband Wrote a Book
Months prior to announcing their impending divorce in April 2021, the couple released their own book. It’s called “The Good Fight: Wanting to Leave, Choosing to Stay, and the Powerful Practice for Loving Faithfully,” which is all about their marriage, their troubles, and what they’ve been through as a couple. She chose to stay each time her husband cheated on her because she felt that he was not in control of himself with his sex addiction, and they fought to work on their marriage.
9. She’s Done
If the world is honest with itself, no one is surprised by this at all. The number of times that this couple has announced their separation or that he has cheated on Kramer and they are working through has been overwhelming, and many are not surprised to find out that she’s done with her marriage. She is ready to heal, and she is ready to be herself again.
10. She Chooses Unhealthy Men
She once opened up about her choice in men. She said that the reason her relationship with Brantley Gilbert did not work out is that she always chooses men who are not good for her. She was in an unhealthy place in her own life, and she never made good choices.