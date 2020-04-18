Tony Award winning actress, Janet McTeer had a very impressive career. She’s appeared in dozens of movies and shows and has gotten the chance to work with some of the biggest names in the industry. Over the years, she’s gotten the chance to show off her wide range of talent. No matter the role, Janet has a way of getting viewers’ attention. Her role as Helen Pierce on Ozark, marks her second time working with Netflix. And this time, she’s getting the chance to show viewers her gritty side Keep reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Janet McTeer.
1. She Plans To Act Into Old Age
There are many actors who choose to retire once they reach a certain age. The all-day nature of being on set just becomes too much, and they’d rather spend their time relaxing. Janet McTeer isn’t one of those people. She has 0 plans to retire. She told The Stage, “I certainly fully intend to be a crinkly old dame, still acting at the age of 90.”
2. Uta Hagen Has Been Her Biggest Influence
Uta Hagen was a very talented actress who eventually went on to be one of the most highly respected acting teachers in the business. Janet McTeer says that that Hagen is the person who influenced her most in her acting career.
3. Christopher Plummer Was Her First Crush
If you think back on your first crush, you’ll probably remember it being someone you went to school with or spent a lot of time with. Janet McTeer’s first crush, however, was someone she’d never ever met. Janet says she her first love was Canadian actor, Christopher Plummer who is well known for his role in The Sound of Music. Her crush came full circle a few years ago when she got the chance to play Plummer’s wife in the film The Kaiser’s Last Kiss.
4. She Discovered Her Love For Theater As A Teen
Lots of actors have said that they’ve known they’ve wanted to act for as long as they can remember. Some even started their careers as toddlers. Janet McTeer had a different experience. She didn’t discover her love for acting until she was 16 when she saw a production at Theatre Royal in York.
5. She Loves Downton Abbey
As a proud Brit, it’s only right that Janet be a fan of one of the country’s most popular shows. Janet described herself as being “addicted” to the show, which aired from 2010 to 2015. In fact, when Janet is feeling homesick, Downton Abbey is the perfect thing to make her smile.
6. She Studied At Royal Academy of Dramatic Art
Once Janet discovered that she wanted to be an actor, she knew the next step would be to get some formal training. She became a student at the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art (RADA), where she was able to hone her skills. She credits RADA with having a big influence on her career.
7. She’s The Black Sheep Of Her Family
Despite having a very good relationship with her family, Janet says she never really fit in. Janet has been quoted saying, “We are a very close family, and I love them very much, but I’m definitely the odd one out. I live a completely different kind of life style. I always was different. She added, “I felt like a fish out of water.”
8. She Wasn’t Paid Much For Tumbleweeds
As passionate as she is about acting, Janet must also consider finances when she takes roles. After all, she is a grown woman with bills to pay. However, when she took the role in the 2000 film, Tumbleweeds, she did it simply because she wanted to. She told The Guardian, “I did Tumbleweeds for fun. I did it because I loved it and I hardly even got paid. I only earned £3,000 for the whole thing.”
9. She’s An Optimistic Person
Janet McTeer considers herself to be a “very optimistic” person. While optimism can always be a great trait, it’s especially helpful in a career like acting. Staying optimistic gives Janet the ability to keep pushing forward even when things don’t go her way.
10. Damages Was Her First Time On American TV
As a British actress, much of Janet’s work has been in English productions. Janet got a role on the TV series. Damages, in 2012. This marked her first time appearing on a TV show in the U.S. To go from your first time on American TV to a hit Netflix series in less than 10 years is pretty impressive.