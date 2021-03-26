10 Things You Didn’t Know about Janice Dean

The name Janice Dean is familiar because you see her every day on “Fox and Friends,” working as a co-host and the local weather anchor. She’s been in the business of weather and journalism much of her adult life, and she’s exceptionally good at her job. The conservative star continues to rise in popularity, and it’s likely due to the fact that she is a strong and intelligent woman who is not afraid to speak her mind and advocate for what’s right and just. Fans want to know more about her as she continues to see her own name in the press after publicly announcing she’d like to see justice for the more than 15,000 nursing home residents who died of COVID-19 since March 2020 after publications such as The Wall Street Journal, the New York Times, and more reported that New York’s Governor Andrew Cuomo was accused of falsifying reports to underreport the number of nursing home fatalities by more than half in 2020. She’s publicly asked for his resignation, and she’s showing no signs of slowing down.
1. She is From Canada
Janice Dean was born in Toronto, Ottawa, Canada on May 9, 1970. She celebrated her 50th birthday in the middle of the first two months of worldwide lockdowns in 2020, which was likely not the way she intended to spend such an important and monumental birthday.
2. She Was in Law Enforcement
Prior to working as a journalist and meteorologist, Dean was a Canadian Bylaw enforcement officer. Her job as a bylaw enforcement officer entailed enforcing local laws and regulations enacted by local governments in Canada. She worked with local police to maintain order and justice, and she spent a lot of her time in her local community working with the people who needed her most.
3. She’s Not a Trained Meteorologist
An interesting fact many do not know about Dean is that she did not go to school to become a meteorologist. Rather, she was already working on giving weather reports in Canada and America at local television and radio stations, and in 2009 she applied for something called the American Meteorological Society’s Seal of Approval. It’s given to those who are recognized for their talent and skill at providing information related to the weather to the public. Unfortunately, this program no longer takes applications.
4. She’s a Married Mom of Two
Janice Dean married Sean Newman in 2007. Together, the couple has two sons. Their names are Theodore and Matthew. Her husband is a New York City Fireman, and they reside in the city where they both work.
5. She Suffers from MS
Being diagnosed with any health condition is a major concern for anyone, and this is true for Janice Dean. Back in 2005, she was diagnosed with Multiple Sclerosis. This disease affects her nervous system. Essentially, this means that there is damage to her nerve cells in her brain and her spinal cord. This means her body is unable to transmit certain signals to the brain, and she suffers from a myriad of symptoms when this occurs.
6. She Lost Both In-Laws to COVID-19
Janice Dean is highly critical of New York Governor Andrew Cuomo and his handling of the COVID crisis in New York. Both of her in-laws died of complications of the virus while living in nursing homes. She’s been highly critical of both the governor and his brother, Chris Cuomo of CNN, calling their work together on Chris Cuomo’s shows, “insensitive, giggling interviews”.
7. She Noticed Her Health Issues During the Major Hurricanes of 2005
It is not a big secret that both 2004 and 2005 were highly active hurricane years for Florida and the Gulf Coast. Dean worked tirelessly in 2005 covering the almost back-to-back storms that ravaged places like Louisiana and Florida. She covered Hurricanes (in alphabetical order) Dennis, Emily, Katrina, Rita, and Wilma in 2005, and she probably attributed her sudden fatigue to how much work she was doing for those. It wasn’t until the fatigue was combined with numbness in the legs and a loss of sensation in her feet that she was a little more concerned. However, she still continued to blame her endless work schedule. When symptoms continued to persist despite her scheduling clearing tremendously, she knew there was another issue.
8. She Thanks Neil Cavuto for Being Her Mentor
Following her MS diagnosis, she was scared. She knew so little about the disease – and the internet is no one’s friend when learning about health issues. She was sure she’d spend her life in a wheelchair, she was scared, and she was not doing well thinking of how she’d probably never get married or have children of her own. Fortunately, that’s when Neil Cavuto stepped in. the FOX business senior VP was diagnosed in 1997 with the same disease. He approached her, calmed her down, and made her realize that she could live her life with this – and live it well. He’s mentored her throughout her journey, and she’s forever thankful.
9. She Didn’t Go Public Right Away
It wasn’t until 2007 when she married her longtime boyfriend that she decided she would go public with her diagnosis. There’d been a time when she was afraid she may never marry because no one would want to deal with her issues, but he stood by her side and supported her every step of the way. That’s when she decided that she would share with the world what was going on in her life so that she could help anyone who might be afraid of the same things.
10. Her Kids Saved Her Life
Dean credits her sons (who were born in 2009 and 2011) for saving her life. She experienced lovely pregnancies – many studies show that pregnancy eases the symptoms of MS – and she spent the better part of both pregnancies feeling as if she were her normal, pre-MS self. “I truly believe my boys saved my life and gave me purpose,” she’s been quoted as saying.