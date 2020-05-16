Jared Sandler is yet another example of how appearing in a Netflix show or movie can help take a person’s career to the next level. Prior to the release of the new Netflix series, The Wrong Missy, Jared’s name was relatively unknown. Now, however, lots of people are wanting to know more about the seemingly new kid on the block. Although the talented actor and comedian may seem like a newcomer to most, he’s actually been doing his thing for the last few years. Continue reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Jared Sandler.
1. Adam Sandler Is His Uncle
The first thing you noticed about Jared was probably his last name, and it’s certainly no coincidence. The ability to entertain clearly runs in the Sandler family. Jared is the nephew of well-known actor and comedian, Adam Sandler. Jared’s father, Scott, is Adam’s older brother.
2 He Has A Degree In Theater
Sure, Jared already had a pretty close connection to the entertainment business, but he’s still worked hard to get where he is. He takes his craft very seriously and studied theater at the University of Southern California where he earned a bachelor’s degree.
3. He Loves French Fries
Narrowing your favorite food down to just one thing is a lot easier than it sounds. Think about all of your favorite foods and try picking just one. Not so easy, right? However, on his website, Jared makes it a point to let visitors know that french fries are his favorite food.
4. He Loves To Create Content
Jared is a true creative who loves putting content out on the world. He said, “The part of my career as an artist I’m most grateful for is that I’ve been acting, writing, producing, and directing my own content (short films, sketches, features, etc) with my best friends who are very respected in the industry. We also perform on a lot of the same live shows together. I’m so proud of our team. ” He recently released a video on Instagram called #MentallyNaked where he encourages people to open up and discuss how the COVID-19 pandemic has impacted their lives and/or mental health.
5. He Likes To Surf
Jared is definitely the type of person who likes to enjoy some some outdoor fun. He loves to surf and spends as much time as he can hanging out on the beach. When the winter months hit, Jared, who is originally from New England, also likes to snowboard.
6. He Is A Touring Comedian
Although Jared may have been able to skip a few steps on the road to success thanks to his uncle, he seems to have no interest in doing that. He started his career like most other comedians, by doing stand-up routines at local comedy clubs. He has now gotten to a point where he’s able to tour the world thanks to his comedy. His bio says that he “recently headlined three sold out shows in Hawaii”.
7. He Enjoys Traveling
Not only does Jared appreciate a good adventure, but he loves being adventurous in new places. Jared is an avid traveler. Thanks to his career, he’s gotten to visit some pretty cool places over the years. Some of the destinations he’s visited include, Israel, France, and the UK.
8. He’s A Singer
Jared appears to be a person who has lots of talents. On his website, he mentions that he is a singer. However, he hasn’t released any music and doesn’t appear to be in the process of making any. However, his musical side may be something that he decides to explore more in the future.
9. He’s A Sports Fan
Jared is a big sports fan who enjoys watching live games – especially basketball and baseball. Unfortunately, it doesn’t look like anybody will be going to see any live sports for a while due to the impact of COVID-19. Jared was also a big fan of Kobe Bryant. When Bryant passed in early 2020, Jared posted on Instagram in his honor.
10. He’s Been In Movies
Even though Jared’s face may not be familiar just yet, you’ve probably seen him a few times long before The Wrong Missy. Since 1999, Jared has earned more than 3 dozen acting credits. His first on screen role was actually in the movie, Big Daddy, which starred his uncle, Adam. Jared also made an appearance in Grown Ups 2.