10 Things You Didn’t Know about Jasmin Bhasin

Jasmin Bhasin is a woman who has a big following in India. She’s an actress and a woman who spends a lot of time gracing the television screens of her fans. She’s made a lot of impact on people’s lives with her role as Twinkle Taneja Sarna, and she’s not going anywhere any time in the near future. She’s still young and gorgeous, and she’s got so much to offer in terms of her talent and the way she handles herself in her line of work. People don’t know that much about her, though, so we thought we might take a few moments to get to know her better.
1. She’s a College Grad
She works as an actress, but that is not what she went to school for. She actually attended college in Jaipur, and she graduated from a hospitality college. We aren’t entirely sure what a hospitality college is, but we think it sounds like an interesting concept.
2. She’s a Model
She began her career not on television, but in print ads working as a model for local brands. She was younger when she began this career, and it also took her to advertisements on television. You could say her first roles on television included her work as a model long before it had anything to do with her work as an actress.
3. She’s on Reality Television Now
She’s spending some of her time filming reality television these days. She’s had a lot going on in her life, and that means she’s spent the vast majority of her time looking to see herself spend more time growing famous. She’s on Bigg Boss 14, which is a reality show about a bunch of Indian celebrities who live together in a house and make a lot of drama for one another.
4. She’s Very Emotional
The people who live in the house with her on her reality show know that she’s filled with emotion. She has a lot of emotions to handle in her life, and they often show her upset about things or reacting in a strong manner. She’s not someone who is able to keep her feelings to herself or bottle them in at all.
5. She’s Not a Fan of Abuse
She’s having an issue with one of the women in the house who is using language she feels is abusive. She is not a woman who feels that abusive language is necessary or helpful, and she’s asked the other woman to stop on multiple occasions. She’s called her abusive and said her language has no place.
6. She’s a Fashionista
She loves fashion, and it shows in the way she presents herself. She always appears to take great care in choosing what she wears, and she’s not afraid to try new things when it comes to her sense of style and her self-expression in the fashion world. We love that about her.
7. She’s a Thoughtful Person
Something else we can see about her is that she puts a lot of thought into her life and the things that she does. She seems to have a way about her that allows her to make good choices based on things like the evidence in a situation and the rationale behind the way she is making her decisions. These are exceptionally admirable traits that bring out the best in her.
8. She’s Been Acting Nearly a Decade
Her first big role in the acting business was back in 2011, that means she’s just a few months shy of being a 10-year acting veteran. That’s a big deal. This role was in a film called “Vaanam,” which was a huge hit and starred a few of the other biggest stars in her industry. She made headlines for the work she did, and she’s not yet looked back.
9. She’s Doing Well
Jasmin Bhasin is working hard and making a good life for herself through her talent in television and in the movies. She’s amassed an impressive net worth so far. She’s currently worth an estimated $1.5 million. She’s not too upset to have that much money in the bank, we imagine.
10. She’s Private
It’s not easy to be one of the most famous actresses in the world, but she’s managed to do a good job of it. She’s not someone who is willing to overshare her life and the things that she’s up to behind the scenes, however. She might always be the topic of discussion no matter what she does or where she goes, but she keeps her own private and personal life to herself.