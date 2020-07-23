Home
Entertainment
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Jasmine Goode

10 Things You Didn’t Know about Jasmine Goode

36 seconds ago

The world was introduced to Jasmine Goode in 2017 when she appeared as a contestant on The Bachelor in 2017. Even though she didn’t ‘win’, she left a lasting impression. For that reasons, viewers were excited to see her again when she was cast for Bachelor in Paradise. However, she chose to leave the show after a few weeks. It’s been a few years since her days with The Bachelor franchise, but Jasmine is still hoping to continue her reality TV career. She recently shared that she could possibly be joining the cast of Vanderpump Rules, and her fans couldn’t be more excited to see her back on the screen. Keep reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Jasmine Goode.

1. She Works At SUR

Some people may think that Jasmine joining the cast of Vanderpump Rules would be totally random, but that’s actually not true. Jasmine actually has a much closer connection to the show than most people realize. She currently works at SUR and is friends with several of the cast members. In many ways, her being part of the show makes perfect sense.

2. Her Mom Is Her Role Model

When some people think of the person they look up to most, a celebrity might come to mind. However, the person who has always been a role model for Jasmine  is someone much closer to her: her mother. When asked who she admires the most, Jasmine said, “My mother. Everything she has given up for me to be where I am is just unreal. I never met someone who works that hard.”

3. She Enjoys Traveling

Jasmine is an adventurous person who loves to make the most of life by getting out and seeing all of the things it has to offer. Traveling is one of her favorite ways to do that and she enjoys going on trips whenever she can. Some of the places she’s been able to visit include Mexico, France, and The Bahamas.

4. She Is A Producer

The Bachelor isn’t the only experience Jasmine has in the TV industry. Not only has she appeared in a handful of other shows, she’s actually done some work behind the scenes as well. In 2018, she earned two production credits, one for a TV series called This Is LA and another for a film called Socio.

5. She Was A Professional Dancer

Jasmine has loved dancing all of her life. She even had a stint as a professional dancer for the New York Jets and the Golden State Warriors. While dancing with the Warriors, the team won a national championship. She said, “Dancing my rookie year with the championship team was unreal. It’s such a rush being at the games, dancing in front of celebrities, and having the opportunity to do what you love to do on such a huge platform.”

6. She Was On Ex On The Beach

After her time with The Bachelor, Jasmine kept the ball rolling by joining the cast of another reality TV show. In 2018, she was on MTV’s Ex on the Beach. The cast of the show is made up of people from reality TV shows who agree to live in the same house with an ex.

7. She Is Family Oriented

The last few years have probably been pretty crazy for Jasmine. In the blink of an eye, she’s become a public figure with nearly 70,000 followers on Instagram. Despite all of the success and attention she’s been getting, Jasmine hasn’t forgotten about the people who have been down for her since the beginning. She has a close relationship with her family and she enjoys spending time with them.

8. She Was A High School Cheerleader

In addition to being a dancer, Jasmine was also a cheerleader. During her high school years, she was a member of the cheerleading squad and eventually became the team’s captain. At one point in time, she was a member of the infamous Dallas Cowboys cheerleading team. 

9. She’s From New Jersey

Jasmine is a Jersey girl at heart, and that won’t ever change. She is from a small town called Maplewood which is just over 10 miles away from New York City. She eventually decided to relocate to the Los Angeles area in order to be closer to the TV and film industries.

10. She Loves Music Festivals

Listening to your favorite songs is one thing, but seeing and hearing music performed live is another. Jasmine is a big fan of live music festivals and likes to attend them with her friends. She’s been able to go to Coachelle, Beyond Wonderland, and Nocturnal Wonderland.


About The Author

Camille Moore
More from this Author

Camille has a master's degree from Saint Joseph University's Writing Studies program, and she currently works as the Writing Center Assistant Director at a small university in western Pennsylvania. Camille's writing has been published on several websites, and she enjoys writing articles and short stories in her spare time. You can follow Camille on Twitter @CamealAshley.


Related Posts

Add Comment

The Walking Dead Character Andrew Lincoln Tried to Save From Getting Killed Off
You Can Now Buy The Golden Girls House for $3 Million
Does Anyone Else Think the Chucky TV Show Is a Bad Idea?
Mads Mikkelsen as Dr. Hannibal Lecter
Possible Silence of the Lambs Miniseries Teased by Hannibal Creator
What We Learned from The “Weight of Gold” Trailer for HBO
Quarantine and Chill: 5 Must-Stream Movies to Watch on HBO Max in July 2020
The Indiana Jones Easter Egg You Didn’t Realize was In Deadpool 2
If Tim Burton’s Batman Were Made in 1945
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Jasmine Goode
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Melanie Fontana
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Christina Vidal
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Cara Theobold
The Time That Darkseid Actually Worked for McDonald’s
Gary Larson Brings Back Far Side Comic For First Time in Over 25 Years
Why Angry Korg is Extremely Underrated
Remembering Beloved Comic Artist Joe Sinnott
The Top Ten Dueling Monsters In Yu-Gi-Oh!
The Top Five Yu-Gi-Oh! Villains
Vinland Saga
Why You Should Be Watching Vinland Saga
Super Anime
Check Out Mario & Luigi: Super Anime Brothers
Babish Recreates the Famous Sweetrolls from Skyrim
Dorkly Explains Why Video Game Characters Eat Bad Meat
A Gallery of Celebrities as Sailor Guardians from Sailor Moon
Horizon: Forbidden West Looks Amazing