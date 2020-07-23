The world was introduced to Jasmine Goode in 2017 when she appeared as a contestant on The Bachelor in 2017. Even though she didn’t ‘win’, she left a lasting impression. For that reasons, viewers were excited to see her again when she was cast for Bachelor in Paradise. However, she chose to leave the show after a few weeks. It’s been a few years since her days with The Bachelor franchise, but Jasmine is still hoping to continue her reality TV career. She recently shared that she could possibly be joining the cast of Vanderpump Rules, and her fans couldn’t be more excited to see her back on the screen. Keep reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Jasmine Goode.
1. She Works At SUR
Some people may think that Jasmine joining the cast of Vanderpump Rules would be totally random, but that’s actually not true. Jasmine actually has a much closer connection to the show than most people realize. She currently works at SUR and is friends with several of the cast members. In many ways, her being part of the show makes perfect sense.
2. Her Mom Is Her Role Model
When some people think of the person they look up to most, a celebrity might come to mind. However, the person who has always been a role model for Jasmine is someone much closer to her: her mother. When asked who she admires the most, Jasmine said, “My mother. Everything she has given up for me to be where I am is just unreal. I never met someone who works that hard.”
3. She Enjoys Traveling
Jasmine is an adventurous person who loves to make the most of life by getting out and seeing all of the things it has to offer. Traveling is one of her favorite ways to do that and she enjoys going on trips whenever she can. Some of the places she’s been able to visit include Mexico, France, and The Bahamas.
4. She Is A Producer
The Bachelor isn’t the only experience Jasmine has in the TV industry. Not only has she appeared in a handful of other shows, she’s actually done some work behind the scenes as well. In 2018, she earned two production credits, one for a TV series called This Is LA and another for a film called Socio.
5. She Was A Professional Dancer
Jasmine has loved dancing all of her life. She even had a stint as a professional dancer for the New York Jets and the Golden State Warriors. While dancing with the Warriors, the team won a national championship. She said, “Dancing my rookie year with the championship team was unreal. It’s such a rush being at the games, dancing in front of celebrities, and having the opportunity to do what you love to do on such a huge platform.”
6. She Was On Ex On The Beach
After her time with The Bachelor, Jasmine kept the ball rolling by joining the cast of another reality TV show. In 2018, she was on MTV’s Ex on the Beach. The cast of the show is made up of people from reality TV shows who agree to live in the same house with an ex.
7. She Is Family Oriented
The last few years have probably been pretty crazy for Jasmine. In the blink of an eye, she’s become a public figure with nearly 70,000 followers on Instagram. Despite all of the success and attention she’s been getting, Jasmine hasn’t forgotten about the people who have been down for her since the beginning. She has a close relationship with her family and she enjoys spending time with them.
8. She Was A High School Cheerleader
In addition to being a dancer, Jasmine was also a cheerleader. During her high school years, she was a member of the cheerleading squad and eventually became the team’s captain. At one point in time, she was a member of the infamous Dallas Cowboys cheerleading team.
9. She’s From New Jersey
Jasmine is a Jersey girl at heart, and that won’t ever change. She is from a small town called Maplewood which is just over 10 miles away from New York City. She eventually decided to relocate to the Los Angeles area in order to be closer to the TV and film industries.
10. She Loves Music Festivals
Listening to your favorite songs is one thing, but seeing and hearing music performed live is another. Jasmine is a big fan of live music festivals and likes to attend them with her friends. She’s been able to go to Coachelle, Beyond Wonderland, and Nocturnal Wonderland.