Jasmine Mathews may be fairly new to the entertainment industry, but her career has gotten off to a very impressive start. After making her first on-screen appearance in an episode of Blue Bloods in 2017, things really started to take off for her. She got two big breaks in 2018 when she was cast in the TV series Sweetbitter and Heathers. Now, after showing that she has what it takes to light up the small screen, Jasmine is getting into the world of movies. She has a role in the upcoming movie The Tomorrow War and people are excited to see her bring her character to life. Keep reading to learn 10 things you didn’t know about Jasmine Mathews.
1. She’s A Spiritual Person
We weren’t able to find anything detailing Jasmine’s exact beliefs, but everything she puts out into the world makes it clear that she is a very spiritual person. Meditation is an important part of her life and it’s a tool she uses to help herself stay grounded and focused.
2. She Fell In Love With Acting At An Early Age
Jasmine may not be able to remember the exact moment she knew she wanted to become an actress, but she knows that that movement came when she was very young. The road to becoming a professional actress wasn’t always easy, but Jasmine never let anything stand in her way.
3. She Likes Spending Time Outdoors
There’s something about being nature that comes with a sense of peace and relief. That’s exactly why Jasmine likes to spend as much time outdoors as she can. She loves being able to take in the beauty of her surroundings and it’s the perfect place for her to escape from the commotion of everyday life.
4. She’s A Houston Native
The city of Houston is the birthplace of lots of very talented and successful people, and Jasmine is proud to be among them. She was born and raised in Houston and although she will always have love for her city, she decided to move to New York City in the summer of 2016.
5. She Loves Her Natural Hair
The entertainment industry has a very limited idea of what it means to be beautiful, and that’s something Jasmine is hoping to challenge by rocking her natural hair. Jasmine told Story and Rain, “I’ve always been adamant about wearing my natural hair out and not straightening it. I want to show that natural hair is elegant, and for all occasions. There are so many different ways we can do our hair, and I want to bring that inspiration to Hollywood. ”
6. There Are Four Women Who She Considers Inspiration
Inspiration is the cornerstone of creativity. When asked where she gets her inspiration from, Jasmine told Untitled Magazine, “There are four women in particular whom I take inspiration from on the daily. They inspire me to walk confidently, embrace myself as I am, and know and continue to increase my sense of self-worth. Those women are Dorothy Dandridge, Eartha Kitt, Angela Bassett and my mom.”
7. She’s Been HBCU Alum
Historically Black Colleges and Universities have been part of the Black American community for more than 100 years. These schools have produced top talent in a variety of industries and Jasmine is thankful to say she’s someone who has benefitted from an HBCU education. She attended Spelman College in Atlanta where she earned a BFA in theater. She also has a master’s degree from UNLV.
8. Her Family Didn’t Initially Support Her Acting Dream
When Jasmine decided that she wanted to pursue a career as an actress, her family wasn’t exactly thrilled about it. After all, the last thing people want is for their loved one to be starving artist. Despite not initially having the support she wanted, Jasmine didn’t let anything stop her.
9. She Likes Anime
Now that Jasmine’s career has really started to take off, she probably doesn’t have nearly as much free time as she used to. When she does get a moment to spare, however, she likes to kick back and watch a good TV show. She told Story and Rain that anime is one of her favorite things to watch.
10. She Still Gets Nervous About Filming
The word nervous usually has a negative connotation, but being nervous isn’t always a bad thing. This is something Jasmine can attest to. Even though she’s got a good amount of experience under her belt so far, she still feels nervous about every project she does because she always wants to make sure she’s giving her best.