When Jason Genao started his professional acting career in 2015, he had no idea that just two years later he would have a major role in a popular TV series. But that’s exactly what happened when he was cast as Ruby Martinez in On My Block. Thanks to the show, the young actor has become an international star and the series has become one of the most popular on Netflix. The level of authenticity he brings to the role is something that hasn’t gone unnoticed by viewers and critics. Although the series is entering its fourth and final season, Jason will likely have no shortage of new opportunities waiting for him. Here are 10 things you didn’t know about Jason Genao.
1. He’s A New Jersey Native
Unlike Jason’s character in On My Block, he is originally from the East Coast. Jason was born and raised in Jersey City, NJ which is located less than 30 minutes outside of New York City. Jason comes from a close-knit family and a very diverse community.
2. He Loves To Cook
Jason comes from a Dominican family, so he ate mostly Dominican food when he was growing up. However, once he saw the movie Julie & Julia and found himself obsessed with French cuisine and developed an interest in cooking. During an interview with Bon Appetit, he said, “I’m never not cooking, whether it’s at the house or through other things. I’ve been looking into food trucks just because I want to venture out small and see what happens, and eventually maybe have a restaurant. If I could, I would be like one of those ladies who cooks from their house and then brings a little cart with premade plates to the barber shop. That’s how much I love cooking.”
3. He Isn’t Afraid To Speak His Mind
Being in the spotlight comes with a lot of pressure and many people find themselves being extra careful about what they say out of fear that they could rub someone the wrong way. Jason, however, has never been shy about using his platform to stand up for the things he believes in. He is a strong ally in the fight to end racism and he has openly supported the Black Lives Matter Movement.
4. He Understands The Importance Of Self-Care
American culture is so heavily focused on work that some people feel embarrassed to admit that they sometimes need to take time for themselves. As someone who works in an especially demanding industry, Jason knows just how important it is to take self-care very seriously.
5. He Had A Feeling That On My Block Would Be Special
Any time an actor takes on a new project they hope that it will be successful, but from very early on Jason knew that On My Block was going to make an impact. Jason told CBS, “Going into it, I knew it was going to be a really impactful and important show and that’s why I wanted to be a part of it.”
6. He’s Way Past His Teenage Years
Jason may play a teenager on TV, but in real life, his teenage years are a thing of the past. He is currently 24-years-old and acknowledges that he has had to be mindful to keep his character’s age in mind. Jason isn’t the only On My Block cast member who isn’t a teenager, however. His castmate, Jessica Marie Garcia, is actually in her mid-30s.
7. He Likes To Read
The COVID-19 pandemic has caused a lot of people to spend much more time at home than they ever thought they would. While some people have decided to use this time to pick up new hobbies, Jason has decided to use his time to read. During quarantine, he got in the habit of reading two books a month.
8. He’s A Private Person
Most of us are used to celebrities sharing all sorts of details about their lives, but Jason has never been that person. So far in his career, Jason hasn’t been the type of star who has turned his personal life into an open book. Instead, he likes to keep the attention he gets focused on his work.
9. He Was In An Episode Of Law & Order: SVU
Jason’s acting resume may not be very long in terms of the number of roles he’s had, but he’s already gotten some great opportunities. In 2016, he made his second on-screen appearance and it was in an episode of the popular series Law & Order: Special Victims Unit.
10. He Loves Being Near The Water
When Jason gets time off from work, he loves to relax at the beach and go swimming. Spending time outdoors on beautiful days definitely appears to be one of his favorite forms of self-care. Now that he’s spending a lot of time in the Los Angeles area, getting to the beach is easier than ever before.