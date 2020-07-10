10 Things You Didn’t Know about Javicia Leslie

Javicia Leslie is a name you may not be very familiar with yet, but that won’t be the case for much longer. Leslie, who has appeared on shows like God Friended Me and The Family Business, well on her way to becoming a household name. She was recently cast at Batwoman in the CW series of the same name. This makes Javicia the first black woman to play the character. Fans are excited to see what she will bring to the role, which was previously portrayed by Ruby Rose. However, everyone is confident that Javicia will do Batwoman justice – and then some. As she gets ready for what might just be the biggest opportunity of her career, it’ll be interesting to watch her grow in the industry. Continue reading for10 things you didn’t know about Javicia Leslie.
1. She Was Born In Germany
Javicia was born in Germany while her mother was there as part of a military assignment. However, she was raised in Prince George’s County in Maryland which is just outside of Washington D.C. Although she no longer lives in the area, she is very proud of her roots.
2. She’s Vegan
When most people hear that someone is vegan, they instantly start to think about all of the things the person can’t eat. While it’s true that Javicia eats a plant based diet, it doesn’t mean that she’s missing any meals. She enjoys cooking and likes to come up with creative recipes that still allow her to enjoy her food.
3. She Went To An HBCU
Javicia is a proud graduate of Hampton University which is the school she always dreamed of attending. During Hampton, she began to get more involved in the acting world. She joined a theater group on campus called The Hampton Players and she appeared in several stage productions. She was also involved with other activities on campus. During her junior year in 2008, she was even crowned as Miss Hampton.
4. She’s Bisexual
For people who are anything other than heterosexual, being open about your sexuality can be difficult. However, Javicia has openly stated that she is a bisexual woman and she is honored that she can provide representation not only for the Black community, but for the LGBT community as well.
5. Her Mom Is Her Role Model
Javicia looks up to a lot of people in the entertainment industry, but her true role model has always been her mother. When talking about her mother, she told Naluda Magazine, “She raised my brother and I on her own. She has always achieved her goals that she set for herself. She went to Afghanistan twice so that she could take care of her family! She’s a survivor and a go-getter!”
6. She Plans To Start A Podcast
As a creative person, Javicia is always looking for new ways to express herself. One of the next things she has in mind is launching a podcast called The Conversation. She didn’t go into detail about what the podcast will be about or when we can expect it’s release, but I have a feeling the idea may be getting pushed back now that she’s landed a new role.
7. She Used To Work For The Government
After graduating college, Javicia moved back to the Washington D.C. area where she spent some time working for the government. However, she quickly realized that a traditional 9 to 5 job simply wasn’t for her. She decided to step out on faith and move to Los Angeles to put herself in a better position for acting opportunities. Despite not having a plan when she moved, things began to fall into place.
8. She’s Been In A Lot Of Commercials
Javicia’s roles in TV series is what she’s best known for, but she’s also done a lot of commercials as well. She’s worked with companies like Oreos and Burger King. For many actors, commercials are a great opportunity because they pay well. These are the types of jobs that kept Javicia going during the early years of her career.
9. She Auditioned For Straight Outta Compton
The 2015 film, Straight Outta Compton, was one of the biggest hip-hop biopics in history, and Javicia was almost a part of it. She auditioned for the role of Ice Cube’s wife, a part that ultimately went to Alexandra Shipp. Although Javicia did well during the audition, the casting director felt that Javicia didn’t trust herself enough.
10. She Gives Back To The Community
Giving back to the community is very important to Javicia. She started a non-profit organization that holds two events each year. The proceeds from the event are donated to local public schools. In the future, she would love to expand and plan more events for the organization.