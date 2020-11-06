10 Things You Didn’t Know about Jay Ali

Everyone knows Jay Ali for his amazing roles in shows like “Daredevil,” and “The Fosters,” but he’s so much more than just a killer actor. He’s a man who knows how to take a role and make it his own without hesitation. He’s a man who can do anything and everything, and he’s shown us time and time again that he’s good at all of it. He’s taken on a career that wasn’t what his path was meant to be growing up, and he did it without worrying about how other people viewed him or what they thought. He’s a man worth getting to know.
1. He’s in His 30s
Not for much longer, though. He just celebrated his 38th birthday in 2020. He was born on March 29, 1982, which means his most recent birthday was spent at home without being able to go out or do anything. The 2020 COVID-19 pandemic was all over the place at that moment, and it was just announced that most of the world was shutting down and the fear and worry were fresh in everyone’s minds at that time.
2. He was Born in London
He was born in London, England. His parents are from Pakistan, but he grew up in England and spent much of his life there. He came to the United States as an adult. He took an interest in acting and wanted to see where he could go with his career, and that’s when he made the biggest move of his life.
3. He Was an Active Child
Jay Ali was an active child. He spent much of his time playing cricket. He loved the sport, and he spent much of his time working on his skills as a child. There was rarely a time when he was not playing cricket, and he was quite good. Avid is a word that’s been used to describe him more than once.
4. His Parents Did Not Approve
When he decided that acting seemed like something he wanted to try his hand at, he told his parents. They did not approve of his desire to be part of this world, but he decided he wanted to go for it regardless. It couldn’t have been an easy decision for him without his parent’s approval.
5. He Came to LA with Nothing
It was around 2009 when he made the decision to leave England and come to LA to act. He had no experience, no friends, nowhere to go, and he had nothing to do when he landed in LA. However, he came anyway, and he rocked it. He did what he needed to do, and he made it work. It’s a scary thing to do, but he did it.
6. He Loves LA Weather
Coming from England, we get that. LA weather is amazing almost all the time, and it’s a vast difference from what he lived in when he was in England. Little sunshine, few warm days, and nothing like the beaches and the weather he can find in the LA area.
7. He Felt He Was Wasting His Life
When he was in England working and thinking about his future, he hated everything he was doing. He didn’t like it, and he constantly asked himself if he was wasting his life and making things harder than they needed to be. He felt he was, and that was a huge problem that didn’t work out for him. He knew he needed to make changes, so he did.
8. His Advice is Like Nike’s
Just do it. He’s got some good advice for people who want to act – or do anything in life, really – and that is that you just need to do it. It’ll either work out or it won’t. You’ll either work hard and spend years looking for success or you’ll become an overnight sensation. There is no right or wrong way to do anything, but you have to actually do it, so there’s that.
9. He’s a Private Man
He’s happy to talk to his fans about anything, but he’s keeping his personal life to himself more often than not. He doesn’t spend a lot of time worrying about what everyone else is doing or how they’re doing it, or what is going on. However, he’s working very hard to keep some things to himself, and that’s a good trait.
10. He Believes in Instinct
He’s a man who believes that you don’t need to know anything because no one really knows anything. He does, however, believe that you need to follow your gut and to with that when you have the chance. It’s good advice.