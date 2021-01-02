10 Things You Didn’t Know about Jay Alvarrez

Being a social media influencer means putting yourself out there for the world to see. The most successful influencers often find that they share every little detail of their lives because the world always wants more. What did you eat for breakfast? What do you order at Chick-Fil-A? What is your favorite pajama brand? There is so much that influencers share, and they often don’t have the peace and the comfort of being able to stay private. This is both a good thing and a bad one, but it’s the life that Jay Alvarrez chose for himself. Who is he? Well, we’ll tell you.
1. He’s an Influencer
We are using the term influencer because he’s many things. He’s said to be a model and a travel blogger, but he also uses Instagram regularly. He’s got a lot going on in his life, and he’s always documenting what he is up to on his social media platforms. Instagram is his primary social media account.
2. He is an OG
He’s one of the first people to get into the travel blogging game. His good looks and his model girlfriend were part of his appeal to so many, and it also helped that the couple did the most daring things on their travels. They shared photos and videos of them doing things all over the world, and they were always adventurous and sexy.
3. His Ex is Famous
You know model Alexi Ren, right? She was the woman with who he worked, traveled, and posted videos back in the day. He worked hard to make sure their travels were as exciting and as good as possible, and it was something that the world loved to see. That’s what made them famous.
4. He’s Been Accused of Working in a Different Industry
We are going to be very honest and tell you we did not watch the video that so many people are currently horrified by. We didn’t watch the video that has alleged that this one-time travel blogger is now a sex worker, and we won’t watch it. It’s out there for anyone who wants to, but we won’t do it. However, the rumor is that he’s now into the sex trade and that he’s leaking professionally made videos of himself having sex with a Russian model. Again, we didn’t watch the video, but the rumors of what’s on it are shocking.
5. He Has Varied Interests
While travel and women are clearly two of his very favorite things in the world, he’s a man who likes other things, too. He loves photography – something we can say is true based on his blog and Instagram account. He also enjoys skydiving and surfing. He’s a man who likes to do the things that scare others, and that’s what makes his life exciting.
6. He Dropped out of School
It was back in 2014 when he made the decision not to return to school. It wasn’t for him, and there is nothing wrong with that. He knew there were other things that would be more suited to his way of life, and that’s what he focused on. He wanted to travel. He wanted to influence. He wanted to make it his career. And, he did just that.
7. He’s Got Coconut Oil Trending
It’s not a new topic of conversation in any capacity, but coconut oil is currently trending on social media thanks to Jay Alvarrez. There is a video floating around of him heating it up on the stove and then pouring it all over a Russian model by the name of Sveta Bilyalova. The video is apparently very intimate, and people are going crazy about it. Hence, the trending hashtag.
8. He’s Really Young
He’s been in the influencer game for so long that we forget he’s still very young. He’s only 25 as of 2020, and his date of birth is July 5, 1995. He’s a baby in the grand scheme of things, but that means he’s still living out his youth and has very little care in the world based on the many things he’s been doing online lately.
9. He’s From Hawaii
He was born and raised in Oahu, Hawaii. He had a lot to document living in one of the most beautiful places in the world, and it worked out for him to have that kind of backdrop for his photography growing up. He lost his mother when he was only 15, which was a hard situation to live through when you’re so young.
10. He Has a Huge Following
At the moment, he has well over 6 million followers Instagram. He has more than a million followers on YouTube, and he continues to grow his following. If the rumors we are hearing about his new video are true, he might just end up with a lot more followers before 2020 is over.