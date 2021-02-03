2021 is off to an awesome start for an up and coming actor name Jay Lycurgo. While there’s a good chance you haven’t heard of him yet, that won’t be the case for much longer. News recently broke that Jay will be playing Tim Drake in the upcoming third season of Titans. This recurring role marks the biggest opportunity of Jay’s career and he couldn’t be more excited to be part of such a major franchise. Prior to this casting, he was best-known for appearing in one episode of the popular series, I May Destroy You. Jay is looking forward to making his mark on the world, and he’s certainly headed in the right direction. Keep reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Jay Lycurgo.
1. He’s British
Since Jay is still so early on in his career, there really isn’t much information out there about him yet. We were able to figure out that he is British, but there is no information on his upbringing or about where in England he’s from. While there is also no information about his parents, we do know that he is biracial.
2. He Is A Formally Trained Actor
Even though Jay is new to the world of professional acting, he isn’t new to acting as a whole. He has dedicated lots of time and energy into his craft. In 2019, he graduated from Arts Educational Schools London with a bachelor’s degree in acting. The school boasts a long list of well-known alumni including Julie Andrews and Nigel Harmon.
3. He May Be In A Relationship
A quick scroll through Jay’s Instagram revealed that he appears to have a special lady in his life. Unfortunately, he didn’t take the young woman in the photo so we weren’t able to locate any information about her or get more details on the nature of their relationship.
4. He Has Theater Experience
Even though Jay is relatively new to the on screen world, he still has some solid experience thanks to the work he’s done in theater. He has been in a handful of plays between 2017 and 2019. Most notably he had a role in the 2019 production of the Torch Song Trilogy.
5. He Was A Chadwick Boseman Fan
Millions of people across the world felt an unbelievable sense of sadness when news broke that Chadwick Boseman had passed away after a long battle with cancer. Like many people, especially young actors, Jay saw Boseman as someone he looked up to. In an Instagram post he shared to honor Chadwick’s legacy, Jay said, “R.I.P KING. Thank you for teaching me so much. For inspiring me and showing that, with a good work ethic anything is possible. Your legacy will live on. Wakanda Forever.”
6. He Likes To Stay Low Key
Jay is grateful for all of the attention he’s been getting and he’s enjoying this moment of excitement, but he doesn’t appear to be the kind of person who wants to have his personal life on display in front of the world. So far, Jay seems to be very low key and he enjoys his privacy.
7. He Loves Interacting With Fans On Social Media
As a cast member of Titans, Jay is officially part of of the DC Comic Universe and fans have already started to embrace him with open arms. Jay is giving that love right back by making it a point to interact with fans on social media. He has responded to several tweets from fans and has even retweeted some of their fan art.
8. He Hasn’t Done Many Interviews
Interviewing is typically par for the course for professional actors, but so far, it doesn’t look like Jay has done any. It’s unclear if this is because he’s still so early in his career or because he simply doesn’t like doing interviews. Hopefully, we’ll get to know more about him as his career continues.
9. He’s Signed To A Management Agency
Getting signed to a management agency is something that many actors aim for. Jay is fortunate to have reached that point in his career so early on. He is currently signed to a London based talent agency called Insight Management & Production. Working with a professional agency can help open the doors to bigger and better opportunities.
10. He’s Into Fashion
Jay may not have any professional modeling experience, but that doesn’t mean that he doesn’t have an appreciation for fashion and a knack for putting outfits together. He has a unique and creative sense of style and he isn’t afraid to try new things when it comes to his clothing.