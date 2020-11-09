Home
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Jay Smith

On every season of 90 Day Fiance there is at least one (but usually more) couple who appears to be doomed from the star. From the very first time Jay Smith and his ex-wife Ashley appeared on the show, it was clear that they were probably going to be the couple. The two met at a nightclub in Jay’s home country of Jamaica and decided to apply for the K1 Visa in the United States. As soon as Jay moved in with Ashley, the cracks in their relationship started to show. Despite the rough start, they attempted to work through their problems, but they ultimately decided to go their separate ways, at least for now. Keep reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Jay Smith from 90 Day Fiance.

1. He Still Lives In Pennsylvania

From the beginning of their relationship, many people believed that Jay was only with Ashley as a way to gain United States citizenship. He insisted, however, that he loved his life in Jamaica and moved to the US simply to be with her. His true intentions are now up for debate yet again since he decided to stay in the United States even though they are no longer together. He still lives in Ashley’s hometown in Pennsylvania.

2. He Claims He Signed Divorce Papers Four Times

Jay and Ashley broke up several times during their relationship, and they even went as far as to start divorce proceedings on several occasions. During an interview with In Touch, Jay revealed that he actually signed divorce papers on four separate occasions.

3. He Proposed To Ashley After Knowing Her For Eight Days

There are lots of people out there who believe in love at first sight, while others who believe that a strong relationship needs a foundation that is built over time. If you’re part of the first group, you might find Jay and Ashley’s love story to be romantic. If you’re part of the second group, you might think it’s crazy. After meeting at the club, the two knew each other for just eight days before Jay asked her to marry him.

4. He Started A Tattoo Shop

There are a lot of things that people can say about Jay, but one thing nobody can say is that he’s lazy. As soon as he was able to work in the United States he began looking for job opportunities at a local tattoo shop. Unfortunately, he did a little bit more than tattooing at the shop which eventually got him in trouble. Since then, however, he has opened up his own shop called Jay Skinz Tattoo.

5. He Keeps A Low Profile On Social Media

Most people who have been on reality shows like 90 Day Fiance do whatever they can to leverage their popularity. Jay, on the other hand, doesn’t have any mention of the show in his social media usernames or bios. This looks like a deliberate decision to separate himself from the show and move on with his life.

6. Ashley Accused Him Of Cheating…Again

Shortly after Jay came to the US he cheated on Ashley. The couple decided to give things another shot but the cheating allegations continued. After their most recent break up, Ashley made a TikTok video alleging that Jay cheated on her with a stripper, however, the video has since been deleted.

7. He Seems To Be Done With Reality TV

Many other people who have been featured on 90 Day Fiance have done whatever they can to stay on TV, but that doesn’t seem to be Jay’s angle at all. Instead, he doesn’t seem to have any interest in furthering his reality TV career and as of now he doesn’t have any plans to return to 90 Day or be on any other show.

8. He Gets Lots Of Hate Comments

Due to the infidelity in his and Ashley’s relationship, there are a lot of people who aren’t too happy with Jay. One of the reasons he probably isn’t on social media much anymore is because any time he does post people find a way to leave a comment about his indiscretions.

9. He Likes To Cook

Jay may not have been the best partner, but at least he found ways to himself useful around the house. Jay loves to cook and spent a lot of time in the kitchen during his relationship with Ashley. He especially loves making food that is popular in Jamaican culture.

10. There Were Rumors He Got Another Woman Pregnant

As if the cheating rumors weren’t enough, there were also some allegations floating around that Jay had gotten another woman pregnant while he was married to Ashley. Jay quickly denied these allegations although he did admit to having a girlfriend at the time.


