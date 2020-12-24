The internet and social media have made it easier than ever for musicians to share their music with the world. On one hand, it has allowed more opportunities for people to be discovered, but it’s also made it harder for people to stand out. JayDaYoungan, however, hasn’t had any issues making a name for himself. Since the release of his debut mixtape in 2016, JayDaYoungan has been working hard to establish himself in the industry. Although he hasn’t yet become a mainstream success, he has built a very solid fan base all over the world that supports every project he drops. Continue reading to learn 10 things you didn’t know about JayDaYoungan.
1. He Is A Louisiana Native
JayDaYoungan was born and raised in Baton Rouge, Louisiana and has lived there all of his life. He is very proud of his roots and they play a huge role in the style of his music. He grew up listening to other rappers from the area including Boosie and Kevin Gates.
2. He Dropped Out Of High School
From an early age, JayDaYoungan knew that school simply wasn’t for him. Once JayDaYoungan realized the amount of potential his music had, he decided to drop out of school to pursue a career as a rapper. Even though the decision was a risky one, it has worked in his favor.
3. He Wants To Start His Own Record Label
He may be focused on his own rap career at the moment, but JayDaYoungan has even bigger plans for his future. Eventually, his goal is to start his own label and sign other artists. He hopes to be able to help other young rappers follow the same path to success that he has been on.
4. He Isn’t Trying To Be Like Anyone Else
Any time a new rapper hits the scene, one of the firs things people do is compare them to other artists. So far, JayDaYoungan’s style has been compared to artists like Lil Wayne and NBA Young Boy. While he appreciates the comparison, he told XXL that he isn’t trying to sound like anybody else and wants to be known for doing his own thing.
5. The Songwriting Process Can Be Emotional For Him
Every creative person has a different way process for creating. When JayDaYoungan is writing and recording songs, he doesn’t like a lot of talking to be happening around him. During his interview with The Fader he also said, “Sometimes I might be shedding tears writing songs.”
6. He Has A Huge Social Media Following
Despite the fact that JayDaYoungan isn’t well-known to the mainstream, he has gotten a massive following on the internet. He has more than 2 million followers on Instagram. He also has a YouTube channel where he shares his music videos. So far, the channel has gotten over 540 million views.
7. He Has Had Some Trouble With The Law
Although lots of good things have been happening to JayDaYoungan in his professional life, the same can’t be said for his personal life. Over the years, he has had some serious run ins with the law. In 2019, he was arrested on a felony drug charge after cops found drugs on him during a traffic stop. In 2020, he was was arrested for allegedly beating a pregnant woman.
8. He Doesn’t Use Auto Tune
If you’ve ever listened to any of JayDaYoungan’s music, you may feel like you heard the familiar sound of auto tune. There’s a good chance that wasn’t the case though. During an interview with VLAD TV, JayDaYoungan shared that he doesn’t like autotune and almost never uses it in his music.
9. He Loves Connecting With His Fans
JayDaYoungan has been enjoying all of the success he’s been getting over the last few years, and he knows that he wouldn’t be where he is without his fans. He is very thankful for all of the people who have supported him and loves getting the chance to connect with his fans whether it be on social media or in person. He has even been known to buy things for his fans when he sees them out.
10. He Wants To Learn How To Sing
Rap may be what he’s best known for now, but that might not always be true. At some point, he hopes to get into singing. In his interview with XXL he said, “I wanna learn how to sing—I’ma take singing lessons. I might be an R&B singer by next year, for real!” If he were to start releasing R&B music, he certainly wouldn’t be the first rapper to adopt a more singing-like style.