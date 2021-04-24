Non-binary actor (pronouns he/they) JayR Tinaco has been putting in a lot of groundwork over the last several years and he’s refused to let anything stand in his way. Although the entertaiment industry can be even more challenging for members of the LGBTQ+ community, JayR has managed to carve out a solid foundation and he has been getting a lot of attention for his work. Most recently, he was in the TV series Another Life and he also has some other projects in the works. When it’s all said and done, JayR might just earn the status of a legend in the industry. Keep reading to learn 10 things you didn’t know about JayR Tinaco.
1. He Started Acting At An Early Age
Those who have known JayR for most of his life would probably say that he was born to entertain. His mother enrolled him in acting classes when he was young in hopes that it would provide an outlet for his energy. He quickly fell in love with acting and he hasn’t looked back since.
2. They Were Born In The Philippines
JayR is most commonly referred to as an Australian actor, but what many people don’t know is that they were actually born in the Philippines. However, they were raised primarily in Australia and it is the country they considered home for many years. They relocated to Canada around 2017 to pursue their acting career.
3. He Only Auditions For LGBTQ+ Roles
Early in his career, JayR felt a lot of pressure to play ‘straight’ roles. He told Variety, “When you’re an actor starting out and you have an agent telling you this, you want to listen because you want to make it and you want to work.” However, he eventually got to a point where he no longer felt the need to confirm and he now only auditions for non-binary and gay roles.
4. He Loves To Travel
In addition to having lived in several countries, JayR is also the kind of person who wants to see as much of the world as possible. He loves learning about different cultures and having new experiences and traveling has become a great way for him to accomplish both of those things.
5. He Hopes To Spread Awareness About The LGBTQ+ Community
When JayR was growing up, he didn’t see a lot people who looked like him in movies and TV shows. As someone who understands the importance of representation, JayR hopes to use his position in the industry to not only provide representation for LGBTQ+ youth but also to educate people outside of the community.
6. They Used To Work In The Hospitality Industry
Almost every actor has a story about the odd jobs they worked before their career took off, and JayR can definitely relate. They worked in the hospitality industry for several years and gained a lot of experience as a bartender. Those days may be far behind them now, but JayR has never forgotten where they came from.
7. He Was In A Million Little Things
JayR is still relatively new to the industry so his resume doesn’t include the longest list of credits, but he’s already gotten the chance to be a part of some cool projects. In 2020, he was in an episode of the popular series A Million Little Things in which he played a character named Steve.
8. Being Cast In Another Life Was A Dream Come True
Actors often spend years waiting for their big break to come through. When JayR was cast in Another Life, that moment had finally come for him – and he couldn’t have been happier. In an Instagram post, he said, “The last 4 months has been the most amazing experience and a DREAM COME TRUE! Thank you to our producers, directors and writers for believing in my ability to portray Zayn. This character has been an honor to play and an important one at that!”
9. He’s Fairly Private
JayR has been very open about certain aspects of his life, but for the most part he appears to be a very private person overall. He hasn’t let the public see too far into his private life and there’s a very good chance he will decide to keep it this way.
10. He Loves Beauty And Fashion
JayR has a great sense of style and he loves using fashion and beauty as ways to express himself. No matter what the occasion is, you can bet that JayR is going to show up ready to shut it down. Between his dazzling outfits and beat face, it’s easy to see why the camera loves him so much.