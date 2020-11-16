There was once a time when being an ‘influencer’ on social media was a title reserved for celebrities and a select few other people who had managed to gain popularity. These days, however, becoming a social media influencer is a legitimate career path and it’s one that people are starting on younger and younger. Jazlyn G, is one of the latest teens to become a star online, and at 16-years-old she already has more followers than most of us will ever have on all our social media platforms combined. Most well-known for her lip syncing and dancing videos, Jazlyn’s TikTok account has gotten more than 65 million likes. Continue reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Jazlyn G.
1. She’s From Indiana
There are lots of influencers who like to keep as many details about their personal life as private as possible, but Jazlyn doesn’t appear to be that type. While she’s not trying to put all of her business on the internet, she hasn’t shied away from sharing certain things such as her hometown. She was born and raised in the Fort Wayne, IN area and appears to still leave there.
2. She’s Dealt With Health Issues
Even though she is only a teenager, she’s already had to deal with some issues regarding her health. In 2020, she began losing weight at a rapid amount. She opened up about the situation and shared that she decided to go to the doctor after losing 20 pounds over the course of two months. She also shared that she was having difficulty eating because she felt full after just a few bites. At the time this article was written, she still hadn’t gotten any answers as to what is causing the issue.
3. She Comes From A Diverse Background
Diverse is one of the things that makes the world a better place, and it’s something Jazlyn is thankful for. She comes from a diverse background herself. Her father is Mexican while her mother is Puerto Rican and Ecuadorian. Jazyln has lots of love and appreciation for the cultures that have come together to mold her into the person she is.
4. She Has A Boyfriend
Jazlyn has gotten a lot of admirers thanks to her social media presence, but she only has eyes for one person: Joseph Centino. The couple’s relationship is still relatively new, but they both seem to be in it for the long haul. Joseph is also a social media influencer who has lots of followers on Instagram and TikTok.
5. She’s A Member Of The Bay House
Over the last couple of years, influencers have been coming together to form collaborative ‘houses’ which are essentially cliques. Jayzlyn and some of her friends have formed their own group called Bay House. At the moment, the house only consists of three members including Jazlyn, but there’s a good chance it will grow in the future.
6. She Also Has A Large Instagram Following
TikTok is the platform that Jazlyn is best-known for, but like many other influencers she is casting a wide net when it comes to her social media presence. She is also very active in Instagram where she has a following of 272,000 followers. Her Instagram profile mostly consists of photos of her showing off her outfits.
7. She Started A YouTube Channel
TikTok is a great platform for short videos, but if you want to create long form content, YouTube is the place to be. For that reason, Jazlyn decided to start a YouTube channel. Although she just started posting videos in 2020, she already has more than 1.5 million total views.
8. She’s A Model
Jazlyn is a natural in front of the camera, so it’s no surprise that she’s also done some modeling as well. She was part of an ad campaign for a clothing company called MNBC Diva Dolls. It wouldn’t be surprising if Jazlyn decided to get more and more into modeling over the next few years.
9. She Hates Talking On The Phone
If there’s one thing lots of teenagers love, it’s talking on the phone or communicating via Facetime. Jazlyn isn’t one of those teens, however. In a Q&A video on her YouTube channel, she explained that she hates talking on the phone. The fact that she actually enjoyed phone conversations and Facetiming with Jonathan let her know that she really likes him.
10. She’s Very Close With Her Family
Despite all of the attention she’s gotten online, Jazylyn is determined to stay humble and remember all of the people who have been with her since the beginning. She has a very close relationship with her family, and her mom actually helps manager her accounts.