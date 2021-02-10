If you’ve been following Jazmine Sullivan’s career since the early days, you’ve probably always felt like that doesn’t get the recognition she deserves. Fortunately for Jazmine, that seems to be changing. 2021 is already shaping up to be a huge year for the R&B singer. So far in 2021, she released her fourth album, Heaux Tales, and she performed the national anthem at the Super Bowl. These opportunities have given Jazmine the chance to share her tremendous talents with a large audience and her vocal skills never disappoint. Jazmine still has a lot in store and her fans, both new and old, are excited to continue on the journey with her. Keep reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Jazmine Sullivan.
1. She’s A Philadelphia Native
Philadelphia has been the birth place of several very well-known people in the entertainment industry and Jazmine Sullivan is one of them. She was born and raised in the city. She attended Philadelphia High School for the Creative and Performing Arts where she graduated in 2005.
2. She Got Her Start In The Church
Jazmine’s career may be all about secular music now, but there was a time when that kind of music wasn’t even on her radar. She started singing at a very young age and she got her start performing as a member of her church choir. Although she doesn’t make gospel music, you can hear its influence in her voice.
3. She Was Signed At 15-Years-Old
Most people think that Jazmine’s career began with the release of her debut album, Fearless, in 2008. That couldn’t be any further from the truth, however. When she was just 11-years-old, she made a name for herself after performing at the legendary Apollo Theater. At 15-years-old, she was signed to Jive Records. She recorded an album but it was never released.
4. She Was In An Abusive Relationship
Jazmine has always been very private about her personal life, so many people may not have known that she was once in an abusive relationship. During an interview with Vulture she said, “I never could have imagined I would end up in an abusive relationship, allowing that while I’m literally doing huge shows and blowing up in my own right. I never want to be that girl again, and I don’t want anybody to experience that.”
5. She Almost Quit Making Music
Being in the entertainment industry comes with a lot of ups and downs and Jazmine has experienced all of it first hand. At one point in time she was seriously contemplating giving up on her music career. In 2011, she posted a tweet saying that she was done making music, but it was quickly deleted.
6. She Has Written Songs For Other Well-Known Artists
Jazmine isn’t just a gifted singer, she’s a talented songwriter, too. In fact, when she was just a teenager, she wrote the song “Say I” which ended up being released by Christina Milian. Jazmine actually recorded the song but it was given to Milian who was the producer’s girlfriend at the time. Jazmine has also written songs for artists like Mary J. Blige and Monica.
7. She’s A Believer In The Importance Of Breaks
It’s no secret that American culture is very heavily focused on work. So much so that people often feel guilty about taking time off. Jazmine, on the other hand, understands that breaks are necessary. She has taken several breaks over the years although many of them were for longer than she initially planned.
8. Her Mom Is Her Go-To For Creative Advice
Every creative person needs someone they can trust to bounce ideas off of, and for Jazmine that person has always been her mother. Jazmine told Pitchfork, “The person I would trust the most is my mom. She’s just really creative… She’s a playwright and she’s a musician. She was there more than anybody as far as the process went. In fact, she is the reason why “Brand New” is even on the album!”
9. She’s A Vegan
In October of 2019, Jazmine revealed that her mother had been diagnosed with breast cancer. In an effort to be supportive, Jazmine joined her mother in following a vegan diet. The decision ultimately resulted in Jazmine ultimately feeling better and losing 50 pounds.
10. She Wanted To Collaborate With Kendrick Lamar On “Brand New”
While talking to Pitchfork Jazmine revealed that she wanted Kendrick Lamar to do the second verse on her song “Brand New”. Unfortunately, he wasn’t available to do it. A collab between them would definitely be a hit so hopefully they get the chance to work together in the future.