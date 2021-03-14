Season 20 of The Voice is off to a great start and things just keep getting better with each audition. When JD Casper took the stage to perform a country rendition of “How to Save a Life” by The Fray, he joined a long list of talented performers who are ready to give it their all. Kelly was the only judge to turn around in her chair, but as fans of the show know, that’s all it takes. JD will definitely have to put on his best performances if he plans to make it all the way to the end of the season, but he’s looking forward to the journey ahead. Plus, he’s definitely in good hands with Kelly’s coaching skills. Keep reading for 10 things you didn’t know about JD Casper.
1. He’s Originally From Pennsylvania
Anyone who has heard JD’s singing voice would probably assume that he’s from somewhere like Tennessee. In reality, however, he was born and raised in Pennsylvania. These days though, he’s living in Austin, Texas which has done wonders for his career as a musician.
2. He Started Singing In Elementary School
Music has been a part of JD’s life for almost as long as he can remember. He was only about 6-years-old when he started when he developed an interest in singing. Music quickly proved to be more than just a hobby for JD. By the time he was a teenager he started taking voice and guitar lessons.
3. He Has A YouTube Channel
It’s no secret that breaking into the music industry can be a very difficult thing to accomplish. As a result, up and coming artists know the importance of putting themselves out there as much as possible. Thanks to the internet, this has gotten easier than ever before. On top of having accounts on Twitter and Instagram, JD also has a YouTube channel where he shares videos of his performances.
4. His Grandfather Helped Him Develop His Sound
Now that you know JD is from Pennsylvania, you may be wondering where he got his sound from. The answer isn’t another artist – it’s his grandfather. During an interview with Manlihood JD said, “As a child, I spent a lot of time with my grandfather. He’s had country radio on in his living room and garage 24/7 since before I was born. I think it was imprinted into my subconscious for better or worse. But I really started to embrace the sound about 10 years ago.”
5. He’s A Navy Vet
After high school, JD decided to join the Navy where he was a member of Primary Flight Control. While in the Navy he often sang and played the guitar for his shipmates. After leaving the military, JD began to focus all of his attention on pursuing a music career.
6. He Sells Merch
Even if JD doesn’t win this season, being on the show will undoubtedly do wonders for his career. It’s already introduced a lot of people to his music and his fan base has growing. If you’re a fan of JD’s music and you’re looking for ways to support him, you may be excited to know that he has merch. JD sells t-shirts and hates through his personal website.
7. He’s In A Band
JD is performing as a solo act on The Voice, but that isn’t always how he gets down. He is also a member of a band and the group released a four song EP early in 2021. Although he loves being part of a band, he’s ready to spread his wings and take on the stage by himself.
8. He’s A Proud Dad
JD has devoted a lot of time to his career, but that doesn’t mean he’s letting things slip on the personal side. Nothing is more important to him than being a parent. He’s a very devoted father to two children. When he isn’t busy performing, he you can bet that he’s spending his free time with his family.
9. He’s A Full-Time Musician
Unlike some of the other contestants on The Voice, JD isn’t hoping that the show will give him the chance to be a full-time musician. That’s something he’s already been doing for the last several years. Her performs about six times a week and earns enough money to support himself and his family.
10. He’s A Private Person
Although JD spends a lot of time in the spotlight, he likes to keep the attention strictly focused on this music. As far as we can tell, he doesn’t like to share much personal information and all of his social media content is focused on his journey as an artist. Maybe we’ll all get to learn more about him throughout his time on The Voice.