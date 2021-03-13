10 Things You Didn’t Know about Jean-Luc Cerza Lanaux

Is anyone watching the new season of Below Deck or is that a silly question? Who isn’t watching it is a better question. The show was an instant hit, and it doesn’t even matter how many people have come and gone from the show, the fans are still addicted to it like it’s their final lifeline. It’s a fun show to watch because it’s a life that most have no desire to live or even know that they could live. It’s an escape from reality that brings about a lot of interest, and it’s something that many people want to see more of. This season is all about entertainment in the Mediterranean, and we have everything you have ever wanted to know about Jean-Luc Cerza Lanaux.
1. He’s Very, Very Tall
The most fascinating thing about this man is that he is probably the tallest deckhand in the world. Is there a record for that anywhere? He’s so tall, and it’s hard not to notice. He stands almost seven feet tall, which is not exactly a great height to stand when you’re living on a yacht. Sure, yachts are really big boats, but they’re not that big when you stand as tall as this.
2. He’s Not Doing Well
The show only just began, but it seems that the newest deckhand on the show is not doing as well as he might have hoped. Some believe it’s because he’s exhausted and making mistakes as a result. You see, he cannot sleep. He doesn’t suffer from insomnia. He suffers from a tiny bed and a very tall body. His bed is only 74 inches long, which is only 6 feet. He is almost 7 feet.
3. Fans Think He’ll Be Fired
It does seem likely after he’s failed to prepare all things for the guests, but it really seems likely since we watched this young man actually lose two guests. He didn’t just lose them in a casual manner, either. He lost them literally while they were in the middle of the ocean paddleboarding. If ever there is a place you don’t want to lose someone, it’s probably the middle of the ocean. Fans aren’t sure he’ll keep his job.
4. He’s Single
Ladies, if you are interested, he’s a single man. He is not dating anyone. He made it very clear that he is single and ready to mingle when he mentioned he could not imagine living the yachting life with a partner. He’d rather hook up with the other crew members than be on the boat with a significant other at home. At least he is honest, right?
5. He Loves the Travel
Perhaps the best thing about his job is the traveling he gets to do. He frequently posts photos of himself in very cool cities on his Instagram page. He is very happy to have what he refers to as business trips in places like Spain. He enjoys that, and we have to admit it does seem like a pretty cool perk to the job.
6. He Didn’t Mind Quarantine
The overwhelming consensus is that most people did not mind quarantine. It gave them a much-needed break from the hustle of real life. It gave them time to bond with their families. It gave them a sense of peace realizing what’s really important and how they can really improve their lives and live their best lives. Jean-Luc enjoyed it because he was quarantined on the Italian coast, and he wasn’t made about it.
7. He’s Young
If we are doing the math correctly, we think that he turned 23 in October of 2018. That tells us that he is around 25 at the moment, looking to turn 26 in 2021. We do know that he is the youngest crew member of the new season of Below Deck Sailing Yacht, but we could be off a bit on his precise age.
8. He Likes a Good Time/h2>
We always think you can get to know a person well based on the photos they choose to share with the world. This is a man who likes to share photos of himself. He likes to share photos of himself doing things like partying with his friends, having a good time, fishing, and traveling. He seems confident in himself, and he seems to be enjoying his 20s. These are all good things, and he seems to be doing well.
9. He’s Close to His Family
Jean-Luc is a man who is very close to his family, and he makes no apologies about that. He shares photos of them all the time, and he is always smiling in the photos he chooses to share. There’s something so special about family, and we always appreciate seeing someone who realizes and embraces that.
10. He’s Kind of Private
Jean-Luc is really good at making you think he’s a wide-open book, but we get the feeling he is anything but. He shares very little personal information about himself. He shares a lot, but he never says what he’s up to, how he’s doing, who he is with. He leaves a lot to the imagination, and that is such a skill.