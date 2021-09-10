Jean Villepique started her acting journey more than 15 years ago. During that time, she has gotten to work with some of the most talented people in the business, and she has become highly respected by her peers. She has worked on a variety of projects, but most recently she has been getting lots of attention for her role as Michelle Jones in the TV show A.P. Bio. Although the series was originally canceled after two seasons on NBC, it has since been picked up by the Peacock streaming service. Jean is thankful for the opportunity to continue to play Michelle, and she’s ready to put on more awesome performances. Here are 10 things you didn’t know about Jean Villepique.
1. She’s A New Jersey Native
Jean was born and raised in New Jersey, but there isn’t a lot of information about her family or her upbringing. We do know, however, that Jean has moved around several times throughout the years. After high school, she moved to Chicago for college, then to New York, and again to Los Angeles.
2. She’s Grateful For All Of Her Fans
No matter how talented a person is, no one in the entertainment industry can be successful without the support of fans. This is something that Jean completely understands and she is thankful for all of the people who have stood by her throughout her career. During an interview with Starry Mag, she said, “I don’t know how to express my gratitude. I hope that they [the fans] like this show [A.P. Bio] enough that it is a gift to thank them. I really don’t know what to say. That positivity is life-changing and really humbling. ”
3. She’s A Writer
Acting isn’t the only thing that Jean has contributed to the entertainment industry. Jean currently has two writing credits, one for a short film called IV-Effing and another for a TV series called Discover Indie Film. It seems likely that we’ll see her get more involved with writing in the coming years.
4. She’s A Wife And Mother
Jean’s career isn’t the only thing that has brought her a lot of happiness in life. She has also had lots of great things happen in her personal life. She has been married to Brian Finkelstein since 2012 and the couple has one child together. Brian is a writer and producer who is best known for his work on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.
5. She Was In The Office
Even though Jean doesn’t always have starring roles, she has gotten the chance to be a part of some very popular productions. Jean appeared in two episodes of The Office between 2007 and 2010. Both times, she played a character named Rachel Wallace. Since The Office is easily one of the most popular shows of the 2010s, this is an awesome credit to have on her resume.
6. She Isn’t Afraid To Speak Her Mind
Jean isn’t the type of person who shies away from certain topics because they might make people feel uncomfortable. Jean has used her Instagram profile as a way to bring attention to the things that are important to her. She is a strong supporter of the fight to end racism and she also expressed excitement about Joe Biden and Kamala Harris being elected.
7. She Studied Theater
By the time Jean was in high school, she knew that she definitely wanted to pursue a career as a performer. She attended Northwestern University in Illinois where she earned a degree in theater. She went on to continue her studies at the iO and Second City in Chicago.
8. A.P. Bio Is The Proudest Moment Of Her Career
Jean has done a lot of cool things during her career, but nothing means more to her than A.P. Bio. When asked about her experience on the show, she told Seat 42F, ” It’s the funniest show I’ve ever been a part of. And Mike O’Brien has known me for fifteen years. So, that means I wasn’t a complete jag, if he still wants to work with me. I’m proud that I have built strong relationships with people I admire so greatly.”
9. She’s A Voice Actress
Live-action roles might be what Jean is best-known for, but she’s also a pretty talented voice actress. From 2018 to 2019, Jean was the voice of Tracy and the traffic cop in the animated series BoJack Horseman. As of now, this is her only voice acting credit. We couldn’t find any information on if she plans to do more voice work.
10. She’s A Musician
Acting has definitely been Jean’s main focus, but music also plays a very important role in her life. When she isn’t busy with work, she loves to get with her good friend Kit Pongetti and perform covers of 70s and 80s soft rock songs. It doesn’t appear that Jean has ever released any original music.