10 Things You Didn’t Know about Jeanine Mason

Jeanine Mason might not yet be a household name, but she’s not that far off. She’s been on our radar for some time now, ever since she was the winner of “So You Think You Can Dance,” back in the fifth season. She was talented then, and she’s more so now. She’s also made some changes to her dream. She’s not just dancing. She’s acting, and she’s doing a good job of it. She’s got the look and the talent to make it far in her career, and we think she’s just getting started. For now, let’s get to know a bit more about her before she’s too famous for all of us.
1. She’s A Florida Girl
She’s a born and raised Miami girl, which is something special. Florida is hot, humid, and it’s got a lot more than people realize, but it’s also the most amazing place to grow up. We Floridians have a lot to be thankful for even if we aren’t sure what seasons actually feel like other than quick visits and photos on the internet, but growing up in Miami allows you to spend a lot of time outdoors living your best life.
2. She’s Been Dancing Since She Was a Toddler
Imagine being so good at dance and having such a talented family that you get to start doing what you love when you are only 3? That’s what her life looked like. She began dancing at that age. She started with ballet – common for little girls this age, but she also began learning flamenco. With Cuban parents, it’s not a surprise. She eventually decided to go ahead and learn other dance styles, and now she seems to be able to do it all.
3. She’s Studied Theatre for a Long Time
She didn’t study theater as long as she did dance, but she’s not that far behind. She was only 11 when she decided it was something she was really looking to learn. She wanted to be part of that life, and she was looking for a way to get to do this in her own time. She learned, she did well, and she loved it even more when she got started doing it. This is something we love about her, and we think it’s something beautiful.
4. She’s a College Graduate
Not only does she love to dance and act, she also loves to learn. She graduated cum laude from UCLA and used a lot of what she learned there in her work. She knew it would help her to become better at her craft to use what she was learning, and she’s always been able to master that craft.
5. She’s Been in Many Shows
Before she got her big break in acting, she was someone who was a guest star on many shows. From kids’ shows on Nickelodeon to some of our favorite primetime crime dramas, we’ve seen it all. She’s had small roles for years, but her new show on the CW is what people love. She’s a few seasons into it, and she’s doing quite well with it.
6. She’s Got a Talented Sister
Remember when we said that she grew up in a family of dancers? We were not lying. Her sister is another amazing dancer, and she also did quite well on the same reality show that made Mason famous. She was able to make it to the final solo performances on her way to the Top 20 prior to the Vegas shows. It might not sound like she did well, but she made it really far – almost to the top 20 – and that’s amazing.
7. She’s a Former Grey’s Anatomy Intern
Just before she landed her role on Roswell, New Mexico, she was an intern on one of the last seasons of Grey’s Anatomy. She was an intern in a new class of kids who wanted to do nothing more than to be doctors at the world’s best hospital in Seattle. She was there to work with some of the biggest names on television and in the world, and she was happy to do it. She didn’t take a moment of that for granted either.
8. She’s Got a Crazy Connection
One thing that we want to point out is that she has a crazy connection to her two most recent shows. She began working on Grey’s before she got her role on the reboot of Roswell, which was a really big show long before Grey’s ever even aired. Meanwhile, one of the original Roswell actresses was Katherine Heigl, who got her start on Roswell and then began working on Grey’s. How fun is that?
9. Roswell is Her Seventh Pilot
Basically, before a network picks up a show and decides to air it, the people who want to make the show have to make a pilot. A pilot is a show in which you get to see the premise, and you get to know the characters. Let’s be honest, though – it is never as good as the show itself. However, this was her seventh pilot. It’s a lot, but it’s not that uncommon. Of the seventh pilot she’s done on television, only two have ever been picked up.
10. She Seems Super Cool
All right, all right; we are totally speculating here, but we don’t feel wrong about it. She seems like the kind of woman who is just as cool as she seems. She seems like she’d make a great friend because of several reason. First, she has such a genuinely happy smile. Second, she’s intelligent, and we love intelligent people. Finally, we think that her social media page makes her look like she knows how to have fun no matter what she’s doing and how she’s doing it, and we love that. She plays characters that are also relatable – yes, even in a very alien-like kind of way – and she’s just downright good at what she does. Maybe we are wrong, but we just think she’s cool.