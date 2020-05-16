Jeff Goldblum Look-Alike Gets into Streetfight and Twitter Loves It

Have you ever looked at someone and though they’re too skinny and don’t look like they could fight a stiff breeze, let alone someone that obviously outweighs them? A fight that broke out between a guy that people are calling a Jeff Goldblum lookalike and another that looks like a raging hillbilly has caught the attention of the Twitterverse in a big way. While it’s not much of a surprise that Twitter users reacted, the idea that the guy on the right actually showed up and showed out as Ryan Scott of MovieWeb details, delivering a beat down to the shirtless man in the video in a manner that would make an MMA coach proud. Watching the fight from the beginning it’s kind of obvious that the guy in the glasses has had some type of training since his stance and his state of readiness makes it clear that he’s attention is fully on the shirtless individual and that he’s not playing around. For all his bluster and apparent bravado though, Shirtless turns out to be kind of a weak little punk that has what some might think looks tough but obviously isn’t since not only is his fighting stance kind of a joke but he gets absolutely dismantled by the Goldblum lookalike, finding no answer to the kicks and flurry of punches that the bespectacled individual throws his way.
Yoooo my neighbors just fought 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/fGGg55UWG9
— Leo Senpai 🔪 (@fallenleo) May 11, 2020
It’s kind of funny really watching people fight even though some might say it’s saddening as it means that those watching have nothing better to do than watch two people tear each other down. If you were nodding off at the mere thought of someone speaking of morals when it comes to a fight then you might be one of the many that realizes that despite having such things as morals, human beings carry a very necessary tendency for aggression within our genetic code since it’s how our earliest ancestors learned how to survive in the wilds that existed before civilization. In some people it’s a little more refined and easily buried as pacifism has become a very real thing and at times is more prized than naked aggression. Some people even think that it’s a sign of lower intelligence or breeding, or whatever one would like to think, when physical violence is used. Tom Jacobs of Pacific Standard talks more about the acceptance of physical violence. That’s a bit laughable really since no matter that physical violence isn’t always needed, it’s useful in situations such as these when you can’t simply talk your opponent into submission. It does sound a though Shirtless started the fight and even took the first swing, and it also sounds as though he’s the type that people have been aching to see take a beating if only because he’s the stereotypical jerk that actually deserves it.
In such instances it’s to the constant frustration of many that such individuals don’t always get their comeuppance since they either know how to intimidate people or they find ways to get what they want regardless of how people try to stop them. However if more people would stand up to bullies rather than trying to psychoanalyze them in the heat of the moment it might be that bullies will get the point a little quicker. Obviously the Goldblum-looking fellow wasn’t about to back down to Shirtless and made it known that he wasn’t going to be intimidated, which is the right move to be certain since if the typical bully smells fear a lot of them will use it to their best advantage, which means that they’ll intimidate those that either don’t know how to fight or don’t realize that their bully doesn’t know how to fight either. Throwing wild haymakers and hoping something lands is how kids learn to fight in grade school unless they have parents that teach them how to throw a punch or fight in some other manner, but a lot of people will keep that style once they grow up since likely as not they rely on intimidation factors, not expert fighting skills. One might think it’s hard to throw an accurate punch or kick, and it’s true, if you want to be precise and deadly with your strikes it does take training to gain that kind of skill. But learning how to fend off a bully, how to position your body to fight, and how to throw a decent punch or kick isn’t that hard. Goldblum here has definitely had some training in the past since not a lot of people are that confident throwing a spin kick in a street fight. Ben Feuerherd of the New York Post has more to say in his own words.
So admittedly the kick to Shirtless’s ribs at the end was kind of a cheap shot and didn’t need to happen, but is anyone going to blame the guy? Probably not to be realistic, since Shirtless appears to have earned everything he received.