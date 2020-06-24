The music industry is known for its for being flashy and glamorous, but not everyone likes to be the center of attention – and there’s still plenty of success to be had for people like that. Jeff Jampol is a behind the scenes type of guy, but he’s made a bigger impression on the music industry than most people realize. He is one of the most well-respected managers in the business, and he is most well-known for representing the estates of celebrities who have passed on. Throughout his career, Jeff has worked with some of the biggest names music including The Doors, Rick James, Janis Joplin, and Jim Morrison.Continue reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Jeff Jampol.
1. He Won A Grammy
When most of us think of the Grammy Awards, we think of musicians. But it’s actually possible for people to win Grammy Awards without releasing music. Jeff Jampol is the prime example. In 2010, Jeff took home a Grammy Award for Best Long Form Music Video for the 2009 documentary film about The Door, When You’re Strange.
2. He Started Doing Drugs At 12
Jeff struggled with addiction for many years, a struggle that started when he around around 12 years old. He said, “I first took acid at a Free and Mountain show when I was 12. I discovered cocaine in college. And then it grew progressively worse in that I found opiates and became a heroin addict during the punk scene in San Francisco. Part of the addiction is the behavior that goes along with it — the dishonesty, the manipulation, the crass I’ll-do-anything [mentality], the lying, the dirty, slovenly lack of self-esteem, the feelings of depression and hopelessness and wanting to die. I lived it.”
3. He Has His Own Company
Jeff is most well-known for running a company called Jampol Artist Management (JAM). The company primarily focuses on managing artists’ careers after they’ve passed away. According to the website JAM is “is dedicated to the re-introduction of timeless art through modern means. We cultivate the recordings, images, writings and other creations of our legacy clients in order to keep them circulating in the cultural bloodstream, and we’re not afraid to employ brand-new methods to do it.”
4. He Allegedly Had A Sugar Baby
Have you ever wished you could meet a wealthy older person who was willing to give you money for no legitimate reason? Sounds like you were hoping to lead the life of a sugar baby. Internet personality, Tana Mongeau, recently took to Instagram to share how she had been lucky enough to be a sugar baby. Although she didn’t mention Jeff by name, several details in her story indicated that he was her sugar daddy.
5. He’s Helped Dozens Of People Overcome Addiction
As someone who has worked hard to get and stay sober, Jeff has also become passionate about helping other people do the same. Over the years, he has helped dozens of people in the music industry fight their addictions. Many of his friends and colleagues have noted that Jeff’s positive impact on the people around him has certainly not gone unnoticed.
6. He Discovered Rock & Roll At A Young Age
As a child, Jeff admits that he wasn’t very cool and as a result he didn’t have anyone his age to share his thoughts his feelings with. When he was about six years old, he discovered rock and roll music and it helped him to understanding his feelings and the world around him.
7. He’s A Private Person
Although Jeff has been working in the music industry for decades, he has never gotten caught up in the spotlight. It appears that he’d much rather let his work speak for itself. Jeff hasn’t revealed much information about his personal life, and his Instagram account is currently private.
8. He Almost Got His Leg Amputated
Jeff’s addiction had gotten so bad at once point that he almost had to have his leg amputated after using the veins in his legs to administer drugs. Doctors feared that he may die if they didn’t amputate his leg. However, Jeff was so high at the time, the anesthesiologist refused to allow the procedure to move forward.
9. He’s A Family Man
Even though Jeff has kept his personal life out of the public eye, Jeff does seem to have a wife and children. Having a demanding career doesn’t always make it easy to balance things at home, but apparently it’s a balancing act that Jeff has gotten pretty good at.
10. He Once Sold Computer Printer Ribbons
Like most addicts, Jeff’s addiction caused him to lose everything. At one point, he said he spent more than a year sleeping on floors. However, he refused to go back to drugs. One of the first jobs he held after getting sober was selling computer printer ribbons for $150 per week.