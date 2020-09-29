10 Things You Didn’t Know about Jeff Rosenstock

Jeff Rosenstock is the kind of guy who loves music so much that he turned it into a career for himself. He is a musician who has been working his entire life to make his dreams come true, and we think he’s done just that. He’s working hard, he’s made some big moves, and he’s not stopping. He’s also someone people know very little about. We find that we don’t know much about our favorite artists when we just listen to their music, but we find ourselves curious about what it is that they did that made them who they are and made their music what it is.
1. He’s From Long Island
He was born and raised on Long Island, just off the New York City grid. He’s someone who loves the area, and we get it. It’s close enough to the city to be fun, but not too close to be so congested you cannot get around and make the most of your own life. He was born there on September 7, 1982.
2. He’s Got A Cool Job
Did you know that in addition to being a talented musician, he’s also the man behind the music on a Cartoon Network show? That’s right; he’s the man behind the music on “Craig of the Creek,” which features all his music. Imagine being the guy who gets to compose music for the Cartoon Network.
3. He Does Things on His Own Time
If there is one thing that he is very good at doing, it’s making the most of his life and his own time. He doesn’t always announce things. He released his fourth album in 2020 and didn’t bother telling anyone about it until it was already out. He did the same thing later in the year with a track dump on his website. He’s not worried about fanfare.
4. He Suffers From Anxiety
We are not medical doctors by any means, but we’d hazard a guess that many people do suffer from at least a touch of anxiety. The world is a crazy place, and the constant connection and availability we have as a society are not easy to live with sometimes. We get it. He suffers from anxiety, but he’s learned that it’s something he is going through at a time, and he is recognizing that it’s something he knows he will get over at some point in the near future every time he feels it coming on.
5. He Knows He Needs Thicker Skin
Despite his success in the punk rock world, he is a man who is very much aware of the fact that he has to make some changes in his life. He has to achieve a thicker skin because he’s not doing a great job with some of the reviews he gets and what he reads about himself. It’s not an easy life he lives.
6. He Needed Clarity
This is a man who acknowledges the fact that he has been through a lot in his life. He’s admitted that clarity is something he’s searched for over the years because his life is strange. He goes from being on the stage and being high-energy and filled with adrenaline to being stuck in a bus watching nothing happen. He does the highest of highs and the lowest of lows, and he didn’t really know what was what in his life as a result.
7. He Listens to White Noise
When he cannot sleep, he takes time to listen to white noise on his headphones. It’s enough to quiet down the world around him and make it all seem a little calmer. He might not be able to sleep with it all the time, but he’s able to focus on things like being able to drown out the other things going on.
8. All His Songs Have Meaning
If he is nothing else, he is a man who has meaning in everything he does. He wants his music to speak for him and about him and to him, and he doesn’t just put pen to paper. He writes about things that matter to him, that he is going through, and that he feels are important in the grand scheme of his life and everyone else’s life.
9. He Likes Working from Home
It’s given him a chance to see things from a new point of view, and it’s something he really enjoys doing. He’s had a time of it, and he’s not been very good about things during the pandemic – like cancelling his release date and doing things he did not want to do – but he’s made it clear he does enjoy working from home.
10. He’s Very Private
For a guy who spends his life writing about his life in his music, he doesn’t say much about his life. He’s not someone who shares a lot publicly and we often have no idea how he is living or what he is doing. We kind of like that. He should value his privacy.