Jemima Kirke is incredibly multi-talented, but most people know her best for her role Jessa Johansson in the hit series, Girls. For the five years she played Jessa, Jemima was a fixture on countless TVs and people fell in love with the character. Since the show’s end in 2017, Jemima has been taking time to focus on other areas of interest, but she’s never strayed too far from acting. In 2018, she had a main role in the TV mini series, Maniac. In 2020, she had a small role in the Amazon Prime movie, Sylvie’s Love. Jemima also has plenty of other things in the works that will have her fans excited in the upcoming months. Keep reading to learn 10 things you didn’t know about Jemima Kirke.
1.She Likes To Learn By Watching Herself Act
There are some actors who don’t like to watch themselves, but Jemima isn’t one of them. During an interview with SSense, Jemima shared that she likes to watch her work “because I learn something about what I want and don’t want to do on screen. It’s definitely difficult, and there are some actors out there who have a strict rule of not watching their work. I find that a little narcissistic to not see yourself. How do you improve?”
2. She’s A Voice Actress
Live action work is what Jemima is best known for, but what many people don’t realize is that she’s also a talented voice actress. She has had several voice roles over the years and will likely do more in the future. Most notably, she voiced a character in an episode of The Simpsons in 2015.
3. She’s Had Substance Abuse Issues
Substance abuse is something that countless people all over the world are fighting against. Jemima has been one of them although she doesn’t consider herself an addict. During an interview with E Online she said, “I didn’t relate to [AA’s] psychic need for the alcohol. I recognized it as a tool and I know how to use it as a tool. I’m not someone who drinks excessively but I will drink for a reason sometimes. It’s a problem more than addiction. I think that’s possible.”
4. She’s Been In Music Videos
Being cast in a music video has always been a huge honor, and Jemima can say that she’s gotten the opportunity to be in several. She made her first music video appearance in 2017 for the song “Dusk Till Dawn” by Zayn. Jemima was also directed and appeared in music videos for her ex-boyfriend, Alex Cameron.
5. She’s An Activist
Jemima has always been passionate about using her platform to send up for the things she believes in. She is especially passionate about women’s reproductive rights and healthcare. She collaborated with Center for Reproductive Rights in 2015 to create a PSA for the cause.
6. She’s Been Accused Of Talking With A Fake Accent
Jemima was born in England, but she has lived in the United States for almost her entire life. Still, she speaks with a slight British accent and many have accused her of faking it and the jury is still out on whether or not the accent is genuine. In the past, Jemima has joked about faking the accent.
7. She Loves Clothes
Most people like to look their best whenever possible, but not everyone is really into fashion. Jemima, however, is one of the people who really loves clothing and sees it as an extension of herself and her personality. During an interview with StyleLikeU, she talked about how much she loves dressing up.
8. She Has A Rocky Relationship With Her Sisters
Sibling relationships can be very complex, and Jemima’s relationship with her older and younger sister are no exception. While talking to SSense, she revealed that she often goes through periods of closeness and distance with her sisters. She did add, however, that her relationship with her brother is always solid.
9. She’s A Director
Jemima is truly a creative person and she likes to understand the creative process from as many angles as possible. Although she has spent the majority of her career being in front of the camera, she decided to step behind it in 2019 to direct a short project called Marlon Brando.
10. She Is A Talented Painter
Most people know Jemima for the work she’s done as an actress, but she is also an incredibly talented painter. In fact, she started painting long before she even thought about going into acting. She has done several shows throughout the years and often shares images of her work on social media.