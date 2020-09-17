Jen Hatmaker is a truly a woman of many talents, and she has gotten the chance to share them with the world. Jen has had a successful career as both a Christian author and the host of HGTV’s Your Big Family Renovation. Although the show lasted just one season, Jen has made other TV appearances on HGTV. Over the years, Jen has touched countless people all over world and she’s never been afraid to stand up for what she believes in. Being a family woman and a businesswoman aren’t easy things to do, but Jen has managed to take on all of those challenges with poise and grace. Keep reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Jen Hatmaker.
1. She Started A Book Club
Lots of people are very familiar with Jen’s work as an author, but she’s also an avid reader as well and she loves to share her passion for reading with others. She is the founder of a book club called The Jen Hatmaker Book Club. Members of the club get access to a new book each month along with additional chapter notes.
2. Her Daughter Is Gay
Jen has been an active member of the evangelical Christian community for many years. However, she has gotten lots of backlash for her stance on LGBT rights and it has negatively impacted her place in the religious community. Her strong support of the LGBT community likely stems from the fact that her daughter, Sydney, is a lesbian. Jen has always been very vocal about her support for Sydney and the two have a very close relationship.
3. She Hosts A Podcast
Sharing content has always been a passion of Jen’s. In addition to her strong social media presence, Jen also created and hosts a podcast called For the Love. The show covers a wide variety of topics and has been a huge success for Jen and won a People’s Choice Podcast award in 2018.
4. She Only Has One Regret
Some of the decisions Jen has made throughout her career haven’t always had positive consequences, but she’s always been proud to stand up for what she believes in. However, if there’s one thing she regrets, it’s not standing up for her beliefs sooner. Showing support for the LGBT community may have cost her some deals, but it’s given her one of the most priceless gifts a person could ask for: freedom.
5. She Started A Business
Jen is the true definition of a boss. On top of everything else she’s done, she also founded a business with her husband called Legacy Collective. According to the organization’s bio, Legacy Collective is a “a community of monthly givers who nominate and distribute grants to amazing organizations locally and globally”.
6. She’s Going Through a Divorce
In September 2020, Jen announced that she and her husband, Brandon, were getting divorced. The couple married in 1993 and raised five children together. In a statement, Jen shared that the divorce was “unexpected” and she was completely “shocked” by the decision. At the moment, her Instagram bio still says she’s married to Brandon and there are still several photos of them together on her timeline.
7. She Believes In Empowering Women
Jen Hatmaker is all about spreading positivity and one of the main things she hopes to use her platform for it to empower and inspire other women. Jen’s journey may not be perfect, but it is a great example of how people can stand in their truth and continue to push forward no matter what.
8. She’s Been Critical Of President Trump
Since President Trump’s term began, there have been lots of people on either side expressing their opinions about him. Jen Hatmaker left lots of people stunned when she publicly shared that she was not a supporter of Trump and his presidency. After making this known, Jen began to receive death threats
9. She’s A Strong Supporter Of The Right To End Racism
Jen may not be in favor of the POTUS, but one thing she is in favor of is the fight to end racism. She has used her social media platform to show her solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement. She has shared several posts and resources to help educate her followers as well.
10. She Loves To Cook
In most cases, when people get really busy, cooking is one of the last things on their minds. However, Jen enjoys spending time in the kitchen and she cooks as often as she can. Sometimes she even shares photos of the meals she’s prepared with her followers on Instagram.