Love is one of the most natural things in the world, but it can also be one of the most complicated. So when Jenna Brown signed up to be on MTV’s unique dating show Are You the One? she was hoping to take the path of lease resistance on the road to finding her true love. The show uses an algorithm to help match cast members with the person who is ‘best’ for them. As we all know however, technology doesn’t always work the way it’s supposed to and algorithms aren’t fool proof. Although her journey on the show didn’t turn out exactly the way she was hoping, she got to have a very cool experience and she became a reality TV star in the process. Keep reading to learn 10 things you didn’t know about Jenna Brown.
1. She Hopes To Inspire Others
Jenna’s season of AYTO? featured an entirely queer cast and she was very excited to be a part of a show that highlighted queer voices and experiences in an authentic way. She hopes that her time on the show was inspiring to viewers and she hopes to continue to use her platform to inspire and uplift others.
2. She Studied At Occidental College
Jenna was born and raised in a conservative community in Indiana, and she was excited to get the opportunity to get far away from home. She attended Occidental College in California. Not only did she get a traditional education, but she also learned to get more comfortable with her sexuality. She graduated with a bachelor’s degree in 2016.
3. She Loves To Dance
Jenna has always been a very active person and she likes to get up and get moving whenever she can. This combined with her love of music has resulted in a love for dancing. Although it doesn’t appear that she has any professional dance experience, she loves to bust a few moves whenever she gets the chance.
4. She’s A TikToker
2020 has been a huge year for TikTok. With the pandemic resulting in people spending more and more time at home on their phones, the platform has scene tremendous growth. Jenna has decided to get in on the action and her content has done very well. She has nearly 75,000 followers and 1.7 million likes.
5. She’s Working On Screenwriting
Reality TV may have been Jenna’s introduction into the entertainment industry, but now that she has her foot in the door she hopes to find other opportunities. On top of wanting to get into acting, she told Nonchalant Magazine that she’s also been working on some script ideas.
6. She’s Struggled With Addiction
After college, Jenna spent time battling with an addiction to drugs. She shared her story with The Occidental News saying, “I was a bit of a drug addict after my last relationship. Turns out I have a really really addictive personality. I went to Seattle for rehab and recovered in Portland [Oregon].” Fortunately, she has been clean and sober for more than a year.
7. She Didn’t Speak To Her Mom For Years After Coming Out
Coming out is a very difficult thing for many members of the LGBTQ+ community. Although Jenna has two sisters who are gay, the experience wasn’t any easier for her. During her freshman year of college, Jenna came out to her mother. After the conversation, the two didn’t speak for nearly three years.
8. Demi Lovato Is One Of Her Biggest Role Models
Everybody needs someone to look up to, and for Jenna Marie, Demi Lovato is one of those people. During her interview with Nonchalant Magazine she said, “Demi Lovato has been a role model for me for over a decade. Not only as an out queer person, but as an actress, a singer, and most importantly, a mental health advocate. The documentary about her experience with addiction convinced me to check myself into a rehabilitation centre. Her authenticity is an inspiration!”
9. She’s Still Looking For Love
For a while, it seemed like Jenna had really stumbled across true love during her time on AOTY?. She and cast mate Kai Wes seemed like a good match and lots of fans were rooting for them. Unfortunately things didn’t work out, but Jenna is back on the market and keeping her options open.
10. A Friend Told Her About The Opportunity To Do Are You The One?
Being on a reality show is a once in a lifetime experience and it can lead to lots of other great opportunities in real life. After a friend told Jenna that AOTY? was doing a season with only queer cast members, she knew that it was something she wanted to be a part of.