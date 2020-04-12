Jenna Compono may have nine seasons of The Challenge under her belt, but she’s still a newcomer compared to many of her cast mates. Jenna joined the MTV family in 2014 as a cast member on The Real World: Ex-Plosion. Now 27-years-old, Jenna would have been in middle school when some of her Challenge co-stars were beginning their MTV careers. During her time on The Challenge, she has become quite popular among viewers although she has yet to win an entire season. Now, back the latest season, Jenna hopes to bring home a W and the cash prize that comes with it. Keep reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Jenna Compono.
1. She Grew Up Riding Horses
Athletic ability seems like an important quality to have for contestants on The Challenge. However, Jenna Compono says that she’s never really been “that athletic“. Although she tried out for a few team sports when she was a kid, she quickly realized they weren’t her thing. Eventually, Jenna found some success in horseback riding and she competed in a few shows.
2. She Wasn’t Originally Picked To Be On XXX: Dirty Thirty
The Challenge XXX: Dirty Thirty marked Jenna’s 5th appearance on the show. But she almost didn’t have a spot on the cast. Alicia Wright, who originally appeared on Are You The One, was set to be a member of the XXX: Dirty Thirty cast. She dropped out the night before filming began and Jenna Compono was called to replace her.
3. She’s Set A Date For Her Wedding
By this time next year, Jenna Compono will be a married woman. She and her longtime boyfriend, Zach Nichols, got engaged at the end of 2019 and the two have already set a date for their wedding. Jenna announced that the couple will wed on February 13, 2021. She and Zach met while filming a season of The Challenge.
4. The Challenge Inspired Her To Start Working Out
Despite not being very athletic, Jenna considers herself a fierce competitor. In order to stay at the top of her game, Jenna realized that she must be in good physical shape. She credits The Challenge with inspiring her to get into the gym and exercise. She also notes how hard it is to stay healthy while filming the show.
5. She Has More Than 50 First Cousins
Jenna Compono was born and raised in Long Island, New York and she’s very proud to come from a large family. During an interview with Sarah Scoop, Jenna shared, “I am very lucky to have such a huge family that I do absolutely everything with. I am 1 of 6, and have over 50 first cousins. So as you can imagine growing up in my household was very crazy, but a ton of fun.”
6. She Never Watched The Challenge
The Challenge may be a huge part of Jenna Compono’s life now, but it wasn’t on her radar before she was cast. In fact, Jenna had never even seen the show. She wasn’t even familiar with many of the people on the show. When she got the call to join the show, she wasn’t sure what to expect. Looking back, she’s so thankful that she took advantage of the opportunity.
7. She Didn’t Know Her Season Of The Real World Was Going To Be About Exes
The Real World: Ex-Plosion was one of the most dramatic seasons in recent years. But when Jenna Compono was cast on the show, she had no idea what to expect. When she entered the house she was under the impression that she was brought in to replace another cast member. To her surprise, she was coming on to the show as an ex of fellow cast member, Jay Gotti.
8. She’s A Homeowner
Making out of a career of being a reality TV show competitor may not seem like a serious choice to some, but for Jenna Compono, it’s been a great decision. She has won nearly $40,000 during her time on The Challenge and has likely earned much more for interviews and appearances outside of the show. In 2019, she and Zach Nichols purchased a home together.
9. She’s A Big Believer In Karma
If there’s one word Jenna Compono lives her life by, it’s karma. She is all about putting positive vibes out there and getting them back. She told Sarah Scoop, that everything you do “will catch up to you, so I believe that if you are a good person, great karma will come your way!”
10. She’s Friends With Nany Gonzalez In Real Life
The Challenge isn’t the easiest place to make friends. Sometimes, in order to win, you’ll have to betray the people closest to you. Luckily for Jenna, she’s been able to form at least one solid friendship through all cut through competition. She and Nany Gonzalez have formed a strong bond and Jenna says the two speak every day.