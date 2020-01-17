‘The Bachelor’ saw the introduction of many beautiful, young bachelorettes at the beginning of season 24, and it saw a number of them eliminated, as well. Of course, we all know that’s a necessary part of the show, but it’s disappointing when you see a nice young lady that would be a good wife for any man basically being told she wouldn’t be good enough. That’s what’s happening in the elimination process, but at the same time, if the shoe doesn’t fit, it would be miserable to wear it, right?
One of the contestants who came under the fire of being told to leave the show was a young lady named Jenna Serrano. Jenna may not have gone far enough on the popular reality show to reach for the ‘golden ring’, but we’re pretty sure she’s going to have plenty of opportunities in her life to get a firm grip on a golden ring of her own. We’re sure you’ll agree after you get to know her better.
Which brings us to where we are now…the ’10 Things’ list we are presenting to you now. This particular piece focuses on Jenna Serrano. We’re turning your attention her way so she doesn’t just become another face in the crowd. You’ll find information on her youth, family, personal life, and professional aspirations. After all, her physical attributes are obvious, and the only way you’ll get to know anything else about her is to have someone bring the information to you, which we have done. There’s always a chance that Jenna will never be on television again in her life, but since she was for a short time, you deserve to know what she’s about. So, check out the data below and see if you don’t think Jenna will find her ‘old age partner’ before she knows it.
Here are 10 things you didn’t know about Jenna Serrano
1. Jenna’s Basic Life Stats
Born and raised in New Lenox, Illinois, these days Jenna says she resides in the Chicago area. She is currently studying to be a nurse, and she attended Lincoln Way-West High School, where she played soccer. The 22-year old likes to have drinks at the Chicago area bars in her spare time, where she plays on a trivia league and likes to shoot darts. Her appearance on ‘The Bachelor’ was her first time on television; unfortunately, bachelor Peter Weber failed to give her a rose during the first rose ceremony, and she was eliminated from the contestant line-up very early on.
2. What She’s Looking For…
Since Jenna didn’t make it past the first elimination, chances are that she’s still available. The next question posed is, ‘What does she look for in a man?’ Well, Jenna is interested in finding a life partner, someone she can grow old with, not just a fly-by-night pal. Her ideal man will be one who it attentive and has the capacity to nurture, while simultaneously having an adventurous streak that lets him be spontaneous. It seems that she definitely wants someone who is emotional flexible, yet strong at the same time.
3. Tattoos and /or Birthmarks
Okay, we admit it…no one has divulged any information about Jenna that would allude to any birthmarks, but we knew the subtitle would get your attention. Anyway, she does have a tattoo, however, and for some, that’s just as good. Her favorite flower is the rose, and she happens to love that flower so much that she has a rose tattoo. Where is it at? We can safely say that her rose tattoo is on her forearm. Sorry if you feel a bit let down.
4. Age and Chinese Zodiac
Not much personal information on Serrano is available, so as far as her exact birthdate, all we can tell you is that she was born in 1997 and will be 23 next year. This fact also means that she was born in the Year of the Ox; 1997 also happens to specifically be the year of the Fire Ox. Those born in this year honest, creative, passionate, and intelligent. They typically have a strong work ethic and a high sense of responsibility as well.
5. Net Worth
In terms of net worth, Jenna hasn’t really had enough professional standing to have her net worth estimated for the public’s knowledge. At the current time she is a nursing student, and she has only had one television role, and that was her short stint on the ‘The Bachelor’. It is our guess that at this point in her life, Jenna has yet to really be established enough for any kind of public net worth estimation.
6. Other Interests
Jenna loves food, and if she was pressed to choose a second career, it would be as a food critic. She has also stated that she would do just about anything asked of her if she could only eat pasta with model Chrissy Teigen. She also loves to knit when she isn’t out with friends. It seems to us that she has the makings of a great housewife already instilled in her. Oh, yes, and she also likes to bowl, and frequents the local bowling alley to indulge herself fairly often.
7. On ‘George’
Jenna can’t be described as a dog or cat lover, at least not yet. At the current time she happens to have one pet: A goldfish named George. It seems that Jenna is quite close to George, and by her own admittance, at least in a roundabout way, has gone to him on more than one occasion with her problems. She does admit that her goldfish gives her great advice when it is needed, and he provides her with ‘extraordinary guidance.”
8. Into Africa
As we have mentioned, Serrano is studying to be a nurse. While she may have taken a bit of time off for taping ‘The Bachelor’, she is right back at her studies. One of the aspects of her medical studies involved taking a trip to Africa for medical missions, but it is unclear what she did there to fulfill that part of her training and study obligations. Something about that trip motivated her to do some deep thinking about life, and she realized that she needed to begin choosing things in her life that resulted in her own happiness. It seems that in the past Jenna has been something of a pushover, and others have taken advantage of that. Hopefully the trip to Africa and the introspection that resulted helps her to have a better quality of life than before.
9. Social Media
The contestants on ‘The Bachelor’ have their social media accounts shut down during the duration of their stay on the show, but since Jenna has been eliminated, her accounts are active once again. For anyone who enjoyed her and her personality, we thought that perhaps they would also enjoy following her pages. She has an Instagram accounts that can be found under @jennafromtheblockk, which has just over 4k followers, and under @jennaserrano, which has just under a thousand followers. She is also on Twitter under @jennaRserrano, but it is a protected account that can be seen by accepted followers only.
10. Future Plans
Well, it’s a shame that things didn’t work out for bachelor Peter Weber and Jenna, but as we all know, there is always tomorrow. For the time being, Jenna will likely focus on her studies, which will lead to her earning her nursing degree. She will also pay attention to the life she has built for herself in Illinois and the friends she has there. It seems to me she has much to continue on with, as television isn’t everything. Yes, her elimination was a letdown, but it freed her up to follow the path that leads to her acceptance.
Jenna Serrano is a beautiful, intelligent young lady who has so much going for her. Television is a superficial thing, and it is likely a big plus that she was eliminated, though she may not know it yet. But by putting her focus on what remains and what can be, she will find that her very best life is yet to be lived. Good luck to you, Jenna. May you find all that you are searching for.