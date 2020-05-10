Losing a job is never an easy thing to deal with. It’s especially difficult when it happens in front of the entire world. Jenni Pulos-Nassos learned this firsthand after she was fired from the Bravo show, Flipping Out, in 2017. The news made headlines and left a lot of people confused. Ironically, however, just a few years later, Jenni’s former boss, Jeff Lewis announced that he had to lay off half of his staff due to hard times. Although Jenni hasn’t been on TV since being let go from the show, she’s still been working on lots of interesting things. Continue reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Jenni Pulos-Nassos.
1. She Was Completely Caught Off Guard By Being Fired
In most cases, people aren’t that surprised when they get fired from a job. They’ve likely had several disciplinary conversations and were aware that they were on thin ice. However, when Jenni learned that she had lost her job, she was totally shocked. She told People Magazine that she had “no idea” that the decision was coming and was hurt both personally and professionally.
2. She’s An Actress
Flipping Out wasn’t Jenni’s first time working on TV. In fact, she began her acting career well over a decade before joining the show. Jenni made her TV debut in 1993 in a movie called Come the Morning. Over the years, she earned nearly two dozen acting credits that include film and TV roles. She hasn’t had an acting role since 2016, but hopefully she’ll make her return to the screen soon.
3. She’s Learned To Embrace Change
Change can be a hard thing to deal with, especially when it feels out of your control. However, after losing her job on Flipping Out, Jenni learned the beauty of being able to accept and embrace change and turn it into something positive. No matter what industry you work in, the ability to adapt to changes will always come in handy.
4. She’s Been Nominated For An Emmy
Jenni Pulos-Nassos is the perfect example of someone who wears many hats. In addition to her work as an actress, Jenni is also a producer. She was even nominated for an Emmy in 2014 for a Flipping Out episode that featured her daughter’s birth.
5. She Splits Her Time Between Three Cities
Jenni and her husband, Dr. Jonathan Nassos, both have busy schedules that require them to be all over the place. The couple currently lives between Chicago, Los Angeles, and New York and travel bath and forth whenever necessary.
6. She Played Tennis In College
Playing a collegiate sport is a huge commitment both physically and mentally. When Jenni was a student at UCLA, she had a brief stint as a member of the tennis team. It’s unclear why she decided to leave the team. Jenni took up running as a way to stay in shape once her days as a competitive athlete were over.
7. She Released A Rap Album
Jenni definitely doesn’t look like your average rapper, but that’s exactly why you shouldn’t judge a book by its cover. Jenni is a legitimate rapper who isn’t afraid to put her bars on display. In 2013, she released a rap album of children’s songs. The project featured 16 songs and was generally well received by critics.
8. She’s A Tiger King Fan
When the docuseries Tiger King was released on Netflix in March of 2020, it quickly became a viral sensation. The story of Joe Exotic was oddly entertaining and also called attention to several other issues including animal cruelty and the mysterious disappearance of Don Lewis. Jenni couldn’t help but get in on the action. Like millions of other people, she binge watched the series and even posted about it on Instagram.
9. She’s Passionate About Water Conservation
Most people probably know Jenni Pulos best for her work in home design, but she’s also done some great things behind the scenes. She understands the importance of water conservation. In 2016, she teamed up with Niagara Conservation to promote the importance of using eco friend toilets, faucets, and showers.
10. She’s Adventurous
Jenni Pulos is the type of person who enjoys getting out and enjoying life as much as possible. When she has free time, she loves to go on all sorts of different types of adventures with her friends and family. Some of her favorite things to do include skiing, hiking, and snorkeling.