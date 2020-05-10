Home
Entertainment
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Jenni Pulos-Nassos

10 Things You Didn’t Know about Jenni Pulos-Nassos

34 seconds ago

Losing a job is never an easy thing to deal with. It’s especially difficult when it happens in front of the entire world. Jenni Pulos-Nassos learned this firsthand after she was fired from the Bravo show, Flipping Out, in 2017. The news made headlines and left a lot of people confused. Ironically, however, just a few years later, Jenni’s former boss, Jeff Lewis announced that he had to lay off half of his staff due to hard times. Although Jenni hasn’t been on TV since being let go from the show, she’s still been working on lots of interesting things.  Continue reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Jenni Pulos-Nassos.

1. She Was Completely Caught Off Guard By Being Fired

In most cases, people aren’t that surprised when they get fired from a job. They’ve likely had several disciplinary conversations and were aware that they were on thin ice. However, when Jenni learned that she had lost her job, she was totally shocked. She told People Magazine that she had “no idea” that the decision was coming and was hurt both personally and professionally.

2. She’s An Actress

Flipping Out wasn’t Jenni’s first time working on TV. In fact, she began her acting career well over a decade before joining the show. Jenni made her TV debut in 1993 in a movie called Come the Morning. Over the years, she earned nearly two dozen acting credits that include film and TV roles. She hasn’t had an acting role since 2016, but hopefully she’ll make her return to the screen soon.

3. She’s Learned To Embrace Change

Change can be a hard thing to deal with, especially when it feels out of your control. However, after losing her job on Flipping Out, Jenni learned the beauty of being able to accept and embrace change and turn it into something positive. No matter what industry you work in, the ability to adapt to changes will always come in handy.

4. She’s Been Nominated For An Emmy

Jenni Pulos-Nassos is the perfect example of someone who wears many hats. In addition to her work as an actress, Jenni is also a producer. She was even nominated for an Emmy in 2014 for a Flipping Out episode that featured her daughter’s birth.

5. She Splits Her Time Between Three Cities

Jenni and her husband, Dr. Jonathan Nassos, both have busy schedules that require them to be all over the place. The couple currently lives between Chicago, Los Angeles, and New York and travel bath and forth whenever necessary.

6. She Played Tennis In College

Playing a collegiate sport is a huge commitment both physically and mentally. When Jenni was a student at UCLA, she had a brief stint as a member of the tennis team. It’s unclear why she decided to leave the team. Jenni took up running as a way to stay in shape once her days as a competitive athlete were over.

7.  She Released A Rap Album

Jenni definitely doesn’t look like your average rapper, but that’s exactly why you shouldn’t judge a book by its cover. Jenni is a legitimate rapper who isn’t afraid to put her bars on display. In 2013, she released a rap album of children’s songs. The project featured 16 songs and was generally well received by critics.

8. She’s A Tiger King Fan

When the docuseries Tiger King was released on Netflix in March of 2020, it quickly became a viral sensation. The story of Joe Exotic was oddly entertaining and also called attention to several other issues including animal cruelty and the mysterious disappearance of Don Lewis. Jenni couldn’t help but get in on the action. Like millions of other people, she binge watched the series and even posted about it on Instagram.

9. She’s Passionate About Water Conservation

Most people probably know Jenni Pulos best for her work in home design, but she’s also done some great things behind the scenes. She understands the importance of water conservation. In 2016, she teamed up with Niagara Conservation to promote the importance of using eco friend toilets, faucets, and showers.

10. She’s Adventurous

Jenni Pulos is the type of person who enjoys getting out and enjoying life as much as possible. When she has free time, she loves to go on all sorts of different types of adventures with her friends and family. Some of her favorite things to do include skiing, hiking, and snorkeling.


About The Author

Camille Moore
More from this Author

Camille has a master's degree from Saint Joseph University's Writing Studies program, and she currently works as the Writing Center Assistant Director at a small university in western Pennsylvania. Camille's writing has been published on several websites, and she enjoys writing articles and short stories in her spare time. You can follow Camille on Twitter @CamealAshley.

Related Posts

Add Comment

Power Rangers Fans and Actors Participate in “Ranger Rumble”
Josh Gad Will Host a Back to the Future Reunion Next Week
New Marvel Series “Fury Files” Coming to Disney Plus
David Chase Shows That Tony Soprano Survived
What Will a Taika Waititi Star Wars Movie Even Look Like?
A G.I. Joe Movie Reboot is Of Course Happening at Paramount
How Rey Can Be Developed In Future Star Wars Projects
Sylvester Stallone Says Demolition Man 2 Is Looking “Fantastic”
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Jenni Pulos-Nassos
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Ryle De Morny
See Nathan Fillion As Nathan Drake in Uncharted Deepfake Video
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Darren Keefe
Remembering Famed G.I. Joe Artist Hector Garrido
Five X-Men Villains We Need to See Debut in The MCU
Snowflake is Marvel’s First Non-Binary Superhero
There’s a Rumor that Marvel is Taking Over DC Comics
The Top Ten Dueling Monsters In Yu-Gi-Oh!
The Top Five Yu-Gi-Oh! Villains
Vinland Saga
Why You Should Be Watching Vinland Saga
Super Anime
Check Out Mario & Luigi: Super Anime Brothers
Why We’ll Be Checking out Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla
https://www.looper.com/152817/mortal-kombat-reboot-to-shoot-in-australia-later-this-year/
Comparing Mortal Kombat Characters to Yu-Gi-Oh! Characters
NASCAR and F1 Drivers are Competing Against Gamers Amidst Race Cancellations
Bernie Sanders Promises to Learn How to Play Minecraft