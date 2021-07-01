Jennifer Cheon Garcia loves telling stories, and acting has been the perfect vehicle for her to do that. Over the course of her career, Jennifer has been a part of a wide variety of projects, and she brings something special to every role she plays. Most people will know her best from playing Ivory in the TV series Van Helsing. Although she was acting long before the show came out, in a lot of ways being a part of the project has been a major break for her career. Van Helsing is officially coming to an end, but Jennifer’s fans will be happy to know that her next project is already in the works. Keep reading to learn 10 things you didn’t know about Jennifer Cheon Garcia.
1. Her Background Is Diverse
They say that diversity is the spice of life, and it’s something that Jennifer has plenty of. She was born and raised in Canada, however, her family’s roots extended far beyond the country. She is of Mexican and Korean descent and she is very proud to be part of both cultures. On top of that, she has nothing but love for her home country.
2. She Fell In Love With Performing At A Young Age
For most people, figuring out what they want to do when they “grow up” is a journey that continues well into adulthood. Jennifer, however, is one of the lucky people who realized what she wanted to do at a very early age. She started performing as a child, although it wasn’t until 2009 that she decided to pursue it professionally.
3. She Loves Connecting With Fans
Acting has given Jennifer the chance to touch people all over the world. She appreciates all the love and support she has received over the years and she’s grateful that she’s able to show it right back. She enjoys getting to interact with her fans and it’s common to see her engaging with people on Twitter.
4. She’s Trained In Martial Arts
Jennifer may have a small frame and a pretty face, but don’t let that fool you into thinking that she isn’t tough. She has been practicing Taekwondo for many years and she is a black belt. Staying active through martial arts is one of Jennifer’s favorite ways to keep herself in shape.
5. She Likes To Travel
The world is full of beautiful places and Jennifer wants to see as many of them as possible. Thanks to her career, she has gotten the opportunity to visit several different countries and she especially loves getting to hang out on beautiful beaches. Now that things are starting to open back up again, she looks forward to doing even more traveling.
6. She’s Spoken Out Against Racism
Over the last few years, race relations in the United States and other parts of the world have started to reach a boiling point that many people have found it impossible to ignore. As a woman of color, Jennifer has first-hand experience with the realities of racism. Although she wasn’t always the type to speak out, that has recently changed. During an interview with ET, Jennifer shared how she hopes to use her work and her online presence to spread more awareness.
7. She’s Married
Jennifer has always been a private person. Therefore, there isn’t much information out there about her love life. We do know that she is married, but she hasn’t shared who her husband is or when they tied the knot. As far as we know, Jennifer does not have any children.
8. She Enjoys Being Outdoors
Being outside is one of Jennifer’s favorite ways to spend her free time. In addition to her love for the beach, Jennifer also enjoys hiking and exploring her surroundings. Spending time out in nature is the perfect way for Jennifer to clear her head and relax when she isn’t working.
9. She’s Grateful For The Way Van Helsing Ended
Being cast on Van Helsing has been a life-changing experience for Jennifer, so there’s no doubt that the show ending has been an emotional experience for her. However, it’s an experience that she’s thankful to have. When discussing her feelings on the show’s final season, Jennifer told Looper, “…we all felt really, really fortunate that we got that process to say goodbye, and that we got the chance to wrap it up and pay homage to how long we got to spend with those characters and each other. At the end of the day, all of us were just grateful.”
10. She Loves Fashion
People who work in the entertainment industry are often expected to dress a certain way, so many of them work with stylists to achieve the perfect look. Jennifer, however, genuinely loves fashion. She told Regard Mag that her “style is a mash up for Bond girl meets Tomgirl”.