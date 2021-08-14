Home
Entertainment
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Jennifer Coolidge

10 Things You Didn’t Know about Jennifer Coolidge

38 seconds ago

If you don’t know Jennifer Coolidge, it’s acceptable to ask where you’ve been since the 1990s. Jennifer Coolidge is a legend in the movie industry. Not only is she the woman who learns the bend and snap from Reese Witherspoon’s Elle – the same one longing for the delivery man – she’s also Stifler’s mom. Yes, that Stifler. As in Eugene Levy and Jason Biggs and Alyson Hannigan and Seann William Scott and Thomas Ian Nicholas and Eddie Kaye Thomas’ Stifler’s mom from the infamous, “American Pie,” franchise. She is, as previously mentioned, a bona fide legend. She’s had dozens of other amazing roles in films and television shows, but she will always be Stifler’s mom and Paulette to those of us who grew up in the 80s and 90s. However, Jennifer Coolidge has a life outside of the movies, and it’s one that you might want to learn a bit more about.

1. She Was Born in the 60s

She was born on August 28, 1961. She grew up with her mother, her father, and her three siblings. She was one of three girls, including her sisters Elizabeth and Susannah. She had one brother, Andrew. Her mother is Gretchen, and her father is Paul.

2. She is from Boston

While she was born in Boston, she did not grow up in Boston. Her family stayed in Massachusetts, but she was raised in a place called Norwell. She graduated from high school here, and she didn’t go too far when she first began her college career.

3. She is Well-Educated

Coolidge began her college career at Emerson, which is located in Boston. When she finished in Boston, she headed straight to New York City to pursue her career of acting by enrolling in the American Academy of Dramatic Arts. She had a dream of becoming a dramatic actress, and this training was more than a little important to the actress.

4. She is Musically Inclined

While she was growing up, she was not just interested in acting. She had some skills in the music genre, too. She was talented enough to play the clarinet. She was so good, she got to attended orchestra camp for three summers. This knowledge really only goes to make Alyson Hannigan’s “This one time, at band camp,” line from “American Pie,” even more hilarious.

5. She Had a Dream

Her dream was to become an actress, and she made that happen. However, her bigger dream was to become an actress in dramatic roles. Meryl Streep was, and likely still is her biggest hero, and she wanted to emulate her in every manner of speaking. However, Coolidge is just too hilarious to focus on a career in dramatics.

6. She Lent her Home to a Movie Set

When the movie, “The Beguiled,” was filmed in 2017, there were several scenes from the movie that were shot inside the actress’ home. She lent her New Orleans home to producers and the film crew for shooting, and many shots were later used in the movie.

7. She Doesn’t Have Kids

She is not a mother, and she’s spoken about that in the past. While no one should feel like it’s their business to know why someone does or does not have kids, people ask all the time. It’s a highly intrusive and very personal question, and she’s answered honestly. She calls herself barren, and that is that.

8. She Loves Ariana Grande’s Impression of Her Legally Blonde Character

There was a time when Ariana Grande was on the “Tonight Show,” with Jimmy Fallon, and she did an impersonation of Coolidge’s Paulette voice from “Legally Blonde,” and it was so good even Coolidge didn’t realize it was not her own voice. She sent out an Instagram post complimenting Grande’s performance and how good she was with her impression.

9. She Lived in a Nursing Home

At the age of 21, she moved to LA to work. She didn’t have anywhere to live, and she found a room for rent – in a nursing home. The room was also rented with another actor, and they shared it for a while. She’s come a long way since her days as the world’s youngest nursing home resident.

10. She Lives in a Haunted House

Shortly before Hurricane Katrina ravaged New Orleans in 2005, Coolidge bought a house that was originally built in 1867. It’s located in the Lower Garden District, and she’s spent the vast majority of the years she’s been there restoring her home to its former glory. It’s rumored to be haunted, and we feel like this just works for Jennifer Coolidge. She’s so amazing, why wouldn’t a ghost or two want to get to know her?

About The Author

Tiffany Raiford
More from this Author

Tiffany Raiford is a lifelong Floridian, wife to my high school sweetheart and mother of four littles (two girls and boy/girl twins...no, they are not identical and yes, I'm sure). My kids love to whine, so I love to wine. My loves include nap time, bed time, date night, travel and evenings and weekends when my husband is home because he handles all diaper changes.


Related Posts

Add Comment

Raising Kanan Season1 Episode 4: Seven Lessons We Learned
Parenting Lessons Learned From Grownish Season 4 Episode 4
10 Interesting Facts About Netflix’s Dragon Prince
Several Theories On Why The Suicide Squad Was A Disappointment At The Box Office
The Major Role Hershey’s Chocolate Had in “Psycho”
Did Mufasa’s Death in The Lion King Make Any Sense at All?
Guillermo Del Toro Reveals His Least Favorite Fantasy Movie
The Advice Patrick Stewart and Ian McKellen Gave Hugh Jackman After Getting Cast as Wolverine
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Jennifer Coolidge
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Jo Franco
Five Successful Actors Who Called it Quits at The Peak of Their Careers
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Curran Walters
Comic Book Stories That Need The Movie Or Streaming Show Treatment
Fortnite Zero Point Superman Skin
What the Fortnite Zero Point Comics Could Mean For the Upcoming Superman Skin
The Best-Selling Comics in America Are All Japanese
The Top Five Villains from The Black Panther Comic Series
Are We Ever Going to See a Bleach Anime Return?
What We Know about The Devil is a Part Timer Season 2
Will There Be an In Another World With My Smartphone Season 2?
crunchyroll
What Sony’s Acquisition of Crunchyroll Means for Streaming
What to Expect from FIFA Ultimate Team 22
All You Need To Know About The Lords Mobile and Saint Seiya Collab
‘Ghost of Tsushima’ Helped Me Turn Off Auto-Pilot
Video Games You Should Play: The Blackout Club