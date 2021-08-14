10 Things You Didn’t Know about Jennifer Coolidge

If you don’t know Jennifer Coolidge, it’s acceptable to ask where you’ve been since the 1990s. Jennifer Coolidge is a legend in the movie industry. Not only is she the woman who learns the bend and snap from Reese Witherspoon’s Elle – the same one longing for the delivery man – she’s also Stifler’s mom. Yes, that Stifler. As in Eugene Levy and Jason Biggs and Alyson Hannigan and Seann William Scott and Thomas Ian Nicholas and Eddie Kaye Thomas’ Stifler’s mom from the infamous, “American Pie,” franchise. She is, as previously mentioned, a bona fide legend. She’s had dozens of other amazing roles in films and television shows, but she will always be Stifler’s mom and Paulette to those of us who grew up in the 80s and 90s. However, Jennifer Coolidge has a life outside of the movies, and it’s one that you might want to learn a bit more about.
1. She Was Born in the 60s
She was born on August 28, 1961. She grew up with her mother, her father, and her three siblings. She was one of three girls, including her sisters Elizabeth and Susannah. She had one brother, Andrew. Her mother is Gretchen, and her father is Paul.
2. She is from Boston
While she was born in Boston, she did not grow up in Boston. Her family stayed in Massachusetts, but she was raised in a place called Norwell. She graduated from high school here, and she didn’t go too far when she first began her college career.
3. She is Well-Educated
Coolidge began her college career at Emerson, which is located in Boston. When she finished in Boston, she headed straight to New York City to pursue her career of acting by enrolling in the American Academy of Dramatic Arts. She had a dream of becoming a dramatic actress, and this training was more than a little important to the actress.
4. She is Musically Inclined
While she was growing up, she was not just interested in acting. She had some skills in the music genre, too. She was talented enough to play the clarinet. She was so good, she got to attended orchestra camp for three summers. This knowledge really only goes to make Alyson Hannigan’s “This one time, at band camp,” line from “American Pie,” even more hilarious.
5. She Had a Dream
Her dream was to become an actress, and she made that happen. However, her bigger dream was to become an actress in dramatic roles. Meryl Streep was, and likely still is her biggest hero, and she wanted to emulate her in every manner of speaking. However, Coolidge is just too hilarious to focus on a career in dramatics.
6. She Lent her Home to a Movie Set
When the movie, “The Beguiled,” was filmed in 2017, there were several scenes from the movie that were shot inside the actress’ home. She lent her New Orleans home to producers and the film crew for shooting, and many shots were later used in the movie.
7. She Doesn’t Have Kids
She is not a mother, and she’s spoken about that in the past. While no one should feel like it’s their business to know why someone does or does not have kids, people ask all the time. It’s a highly intrusive and very personal question, and she’s answered honestly. She calls herself barren, and that is that.
8. She Loves Ariana Grande’s Impression of Her Legally Blonde Character
There was a time when Ariana Grande was on the “Tonight Show,” with Jimmy Fallon, and she did an impersonation of Coolidge’s Paulette voice from “Legally Blonde,” and it was so good even Coolidge didn’t realize it was not her own voice. She sent out an Instagram post complimenting Grande’s performance and how good she was with her impression.
9. She Lived in a Nursing Home
At the age of 21, she moved to LA to work. She didn’t have anywhere to live, and she found a room for rent – in a nursing home. The room was also rented with another actor, and they shared it for a while. She’s come a long way since her days as the world’s youngest nursing home resident.
10. She Lives in a Haunted House
Shortly before Hurricane Katrina ravaged New Orleans in 2005, Coolidge bought a house that was originally built in 1867. It’s located in the Lower Garden District, and she’s spent the vast majority of the years she’s been there restoring her home to its former glory. It’s rumored to be haunted, and we feel like this just works for Jennifer Coolidge. She’s so amazing, why wouldn’t a ghost or two want to get to know her?