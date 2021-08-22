Jennifer Field fell in love with acting when she was a teenager, and she hasn’t looked back since. After making her on-screen debut in 2006, Jennifer has continued to work towards bigger and better opportunities. Jennifer has a special way of bringing all of her characters to life, and she’s gotten the chance to be a part of some very impressive projects. She is probably most recognizable for her role in the show Artificial. 2021 has been a huge year for her, and she doesn’t plan on slowing down. She has several projects in the works that are sure to continue to solidify her legacy in the industry. Keep reading to learn 10 things you didn’t know about Jennifer Field.
1. She Comes From A Diverse Background
Jennifer was born and raised in the San Francisco area where she had a great upbringing. Her mother is Korean and her father is white (German, English, and Irish). She has always been very proud of her roots and that’s something she often discusses in interviews.
2. She Was A Pageant Queen
Even before Jennifer’s acting career took off, she was no stranger to being in the spotlight. She began entering beauty pageants after college and it didn’t take her long to start seeing success. She won several pageants, but notably, she was crowned Miss Asian America in 2006. During an interview with Voyage LA, Jennifer said, “After giving up both crowns and completing my reigns, I made my way down to Los Angeles with no savings but a hookup to work at a nightclub. From there I steadily began working in commercials, television, and film.”
3. She Hosts A Podcast
Podcasting has really blown up over the last decade, and it has become a great way for people to share stories and other information. Jennifer has decided to get in on the action, too. She is the host of a podcast called the Unofficial Official Story. During each episode, she and her co-hosts dig into strange and/or unexplainable stories. The podcast is available on major streaming platforms.
4. She Is All About Family
For the most part, Jennifer has been pretty hush-hush when it comes to her personal life, but she is very open about the fact that she is a proud mother. Her son, Abraham, is her pride and joy, and being his mother is Jennifer’s favorite thing in the world. We weren’t able to find any information on Abraham’s father. However, it does appear that Jennifer is single.
5. She Is A Sci-Fi Fan
As an actress, Jennifer has worked in a wide variety of genres. As a fan, however, sci-fi and fantasy are the things she tends to gravitate towards the most. She has always had an interest in things that people would consider other-worldly. She is also a big fan of horror.
6. She Has Nearly 80 Acting Credits
If you take a look at Jennifer’s resume, you might be pleasantly surprised by the amount of work she’s done. According to her page on IMDB, she has 77 acting credits which includes several projects that she is currently working on. She also has one producer’s credit. Some of the shows Jennifer has been in are Bosch, House of Lies, and 9-1-1.
7. She Studied Philosophy
Jennifer attended Santa Clara University where she earned a bachelor’s degree in theater. However, acting isn’t the only thing she’s interested in. While there, she also studied philosophy which is something that continues to be interesting to her. According to the bio on her website, Jennifer is “fascinated by metaphysics and epistemology”.
8. She Was In A Reality Show
Acting isn’t the only time that Jennifer has stepped in front of a camera. She was a cast member on the reality TV series K-Town which was the first to feature an all Asian American cast. Unfortunately, however, the show lasted for just two seasons and ended in 2013.
9. She Loves Being Outdoors
When Jennifer isn’t busy with work, you can usually find her outside enjoying the beauty of nature. She loves spending time appreciating her surroundings. She has visited every national park in the western part of the country. Jennifer also loves hiking and it’s something she does very often.
10. She Is A Baseball Fan
We weren’t able to find any information on whether Jennifer has ever played sports, but we do know that she’s a fan. She especially loves baseball and enjoys going to games with her son. Although her son is a fan of the Los Angeles Dodgers, Jennifer will always be a San Francisco Giants fan.