Jennifer Levinson isn’t a household name, but many would argue that she deserves to be. The multi-talented entertainer has been working hard for more than a decade and her very impressive resume is proof. Jennifer is the kind of person who loves working on all sorts of different projects, and her versatility has been a major asset to her throughout her career. Although she hasn’t made any film or TV appearances in 2021, she has been working hard to set up some great things for the future and she’s looking forward to continuing to show the world all of the things she’s capable of doing. Keep reading to learn 10 things you didn’t know about Jennifer Levinson.
1. She Is A California Native
The Los Angeles area is well known for being a place that people all over the world flock to with the hopes of making it in the entertainment business. Luckily for Jennifer, that’s something she never had to do. She was born and raised in L.A. which means that she already had easy access to auditions and other opportunities.
2. She Has Behind-The-Scenes Experience
Jennifer has spent a lot of time in front of the camera, but that isn’t the only thing she’s interested in. She loves all areas of the production process and she’s already done some casting, writing, and producing. There’s no doubt we’re going to see her with even more behind-the-scenes credits in the future.
3. She Has Formal Acting Training
There are lots of debates over whether or not formal acting training is necessary, but many of those who do choose to study the craft find that it does help them in their careers. Jennifer studied theater at Chapman University and she continued her studies at Second City Conservatory in Los Angeles.
4. She Has Worked In Marketing
Working as a professional actress may seem like a glamorous career path, but in reality, it can be very inconsistent. As a result, there are lots of people who work ‘regular’ jobs while acting, and Jennifer is one of them. According to her LinkedIn profile, Jennifer started working in marketing after graduating from college. Most recently, she was the social media marketing lead for Epic Pictures Group.
5. She Loves To Travel
Jennifer is an adventurous person and she’s always down to have new experiences. Traveling gives her endless opportunities to do exactly that. Over the years, she has gotten the opportunity to visit lots of places throughout the United States and other parts of the world. She especially loves visiting places with beautiful beaches.
6. She Isn’t Afraid To Get A Little Political
Jennifer may not be as outspoken as some celebrities when it comes to her opinions and beliefs, but she’s also not scared to let the world know how she feels. When it comes to politics, she has made it very clear that she supports the election of President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris.
7. She Is Active On TikTok
Jennifer’s largest following is on Instagram, but she’s also gotten into the TikTok game. Unfortunately, her original account was banned by the platform so she had to start over. Her new profile only has 107 followers but that number will definitely go up as she continues to post new content.
8. She Loved Playing Sports When She Was Younger
Even though Jennifer fell in love with performing at a young age, sports were actually her first love. During an interview with The Muddled Millennial, Jennifer said, “I gravitated towards sports, running track and field and playing soccer regularly, and I wanted to be a competitive runner. At age six, my parents convinced me to join a summer drama camp, and that entirely changed the course of my life.”
9. She Has Theater Experience
Jennifer work in the TV industry is what she’s become most famous for, but she is no stranger to the stage. She has been a part of several theater productions over the years including Dreams Of the Washer King, Spoon River Anthology, and For the Love us Music. We weren’t able to find any information on whether she prefers one medium over the other.
10. She Hopes To Create Opportunities For Others
Of course, Jennifer has lots of plans for her own success and things she wants to accomplish in the future. However, she also wants to help other people –especially women– achieve their dreams. Jennifer told The Muddled Millennial, “I hope to help widen the net for females in the industry by employing more women in production and by creating juicy, leading female roles.”