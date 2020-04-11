Home
10 Things You Didn't Know about Jennifer Stone

Once most actors become successful, they stay in the industry for the rest of their careers. However, some also choose to go down a different path. That was the case for former child star, Jennifer Stone, who played Harper Finkle on Wizards of Waverly Place. Although she continues to work as an actress, she also took a break to study medicine. Jennifer is now a registered nurse who has recently announced that she’s ready to step up and help do her part in the battle against the Coronavirus. Continue reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Jennifer Stone.

1. She Was Temporarily Blind In One Eye

When Jennifer Stone was 20-years-old, she was working on some films and attending college when all of a sudden she began to feel a little off. Jennifer described her symptoms by saying, “I started gaining weight quickly, gaining 60 pounds in 3 months, I lost my eyesight in one eye, and everything made me really tired.” After visiting a doctor, Jennifer was told she had diabetes. It took doctors three years to determine whether she had type I or II, and she was ultimately diagnosed with type I. She is currently totally dependent on insulin.

2. She Began Acting At 6

Most people spend their whole lives trying to find their calling, Jennifer Stone was lucky enough to find hers in elementary school. She has been acting for almost as long as she can remember. Her interest in acting came after going to several play rehearsals and shows with her older brother who was part of a local theater group. She began her career doing shows in her home state of Texas before eventually relocating to Los Angeles to take her career to the next level.

3. She Loves Paintball

Jennifer is the kind of person who loves a good adrenaline rush. One of her favorite things to do in her free time is play paintball. She says that once you get over the initial shock that getting hit with a paintball actually hurts, the sport is a lot of fun.

4. She Still Keeps In Touch With Her Wizards Cast Mates

Although it’s been almost a decade since Wizards of Waverly Place aired its last episode, the cast has remained in touch. Thanks to technology, Jennifer says that she and her former cast mates are able to communicate often. In 2017, the whole group got together again for David Henrie’s wedding. For fans wondering if Jennifer and Selena are still friends, the answer is yes. Jennifer says she appreciates that Selena has stayed true to her roots.

5. She Looks Up To Meryl Streep And Johnny Depp

When asked who her role models are, Jennifer didn’t have to think too hard. She told Shine On Media, “My role models are definitely Meryl Streep and Johnny Depp. I love what they’ve done with their careers and I think they are very classy people. I like the fact that they’re different and they’re not afraid to be unique. But they definitely know where they stand on morals and things like that that are important to them. I respect the way they live their lives.”

6. She’s a Dodgers Fan

Jennifer was born and raised in Arlington, Texas. As many sports fans probably know, this is the hometown of the Texas Rangers. But despite being very proud of where she’s from, Jennifer’s sports allegiance no longer lies with her Texas team. As a longtime resident of L.A. Jennifer has been converted to a proud Dodgers fan.

7. She Loves Theater

Like many other actors, Jennifer got her start as a stage actress and says theater will always have a special place in her heart. She advises young actors to get their start in a a school or local theater as a great way to build experience and learn the technical aspects of acting. Jennifer has even said that she hopes to do a musical one day.

8. She Auditioned For The Runaways

Have you seen the 2010 film, The Runaways? If so, can you imagine Jennifer Stone in the role of Joan Jett? That’s almost exactly what happened. Jennifer Stone auditioned for the part of the legendary Jett. However, she lost the role to Kristen Stewart, who, at the time, was at the peak of her career. Although Jennifer didn’t get the opportunity, she still had nothing but positive vibes for Kristen.

9. She Encourages Young Actors To Find Their Passion

No matter what other interests Jennifer pursues, she says that acting will always be her true passion. She encourages young people who are interested in getting into acting to make sure they’re passionate about it. She says, “Life’s about a lot of things, but one of the key components is to pursue your passion. It was never going to be easy, but this just made it harder.”

10. She Has ADD

During an interview with AfterBuzz TV Jennifer revealed that she has ADD. Although ADD can definitely present challenges in a career like acting, Jennifer has managed to overcome them quite gracefully. However, she does admit that she can sometimes have trouble focusing in very hectic situations.


Camille Moore
Camille has a master's degree from Saint Joseph University's Writing Studies program, and she currently works as the Writing Center Assistant Director at a small university in western Pennsylvania. Camille's writing has been published on several websites, and she enjoys writing articles and short stories in her spare time. You can follow Camille on Twitter @CamealAshley.

