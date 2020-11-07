Even if you don’t know her by name, you can probably recognize Jenny Cooper’s face. Over the last 25 years, she has appeared in dozens of TV shows and she’s more than likely had a role in something you’ve seen. What she’s most well-known for, however, is her role as Joey Barnes in the Netflix series Virgin River. Now into its second season, Jenny has gotten another chance to share her talents with the world, and her fans are excited to see how things will unfold for her character. No matter how her storyline goes, one thing is for sure: Jenny is going to put on a solid performance. Keep reading to learn 10 things you didn’t know about Jenny Cooper.
1. She Started Acting As A Child
Anyone who has been bitten by the acting bug knows that it’s practically impossible to ignore. Jenny discovered this feeling at an early age and it didn’t take her long to give acting a try. She got her first taste of performing when she was cast in a school play at 11-years-old, and she never looked back.
2. She Was In An Episode Of Grey’s Anatomy
Jenny’s acting resume includes a long list of guest appearances, and one of them was in the hit series Grey’s Anatomy. Jenny had a role in the season premiere in 2015. Grey’s isn’t the only Shondaland production she’s been involved in, though. She also appeared in an episode of Scandal in 2012.
3. She Is A Writer
Being in front of the camera isn’t Jenny’s only calling in the entertainment industry. She has also done some work behind the scenes. In 2013, she wrote and co-produced the film I Think I Do. She also starred in the film alongside Mia Kirshner. We couldn’t find any information on whether she has plans to write or produce more films in the future, but her fans would love to see it.
4. She Is Canadian
Jenny has lived in the United States so long that there are some people who may have assumed that she’s American; however, she is originally from Toronto, Canada. Despite being born in Canada, she was raised primarily in Florida. She currently lives in the Los Angeles area.
5. She Is Open About Her Political Views
Even if you’re not someone who typically keeps up with politics, they’ve been extremely hard to ignore in 2020. Between the pandemic, police brutality, and the presidential election, 2020 has been a year where politics are unavoidable. While there are still lots of people who don’t like to be open about their views, Jenny doesn’t mind letting the world no. She has openly tweeted about her dislike for President Trump and her hope that he won’t be reelected.
6. She Is A Dedicated Mother
Balancing a busy work life and a full schedule at home isn’t easy, but Jenny has managed to make it work. She is a devoted mother to her three young children which includes a set of twins. When Jenny isn’t working, she loves to spend as much time as she can with her children and her husband.
7. She Doesn’t Have Many Followers On Social Media
After 25 years in the entertainment industry, Jenny has built a large fan base that includes people all over the world. Somehow, however, that hasn’t translated to a large social media following. Although she is very active on Instagram, she only has 1,507 followers, but this could be due to the fact that her account isn’t verified.
8. She Is An Advocate For Human Rights
Despite not having the largest social media platform, Jenny has still made it a point to be very vocal about the causes she stands behind. She is a firm believer in women’s rights and the fight to end racism. She even participated in the virtual protest in June 2020 called Blackout Tuesday.
9. She Loves Spending Time Outdoors
Walking out into the fresh air after a long day is one of the best feelings ever, and it’s one that Jenny tries to enjoy as much as she can. She loves spending time outdoors and some of her favorite activities include things like horseback riding, swimming, and exploring.
10. She Appreciates Her Privacy
There are some celebrities who manage to pop up at every event and be in front of every camera, but Jenny isn’t that kind of star. Instead, she enjoys being able to live her private life away from the cameras. Seeing how hard it can be to live in the public eye makes it easy to see why she would prefer to be more low key.