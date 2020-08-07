Since it’s inception in the 1980s, hip-hop has gone from being part of New York’s underground culture to becoming a global phenomenon. South Korea has even jumped on the hip-hop wave, and the country has its own talented rappers. Among them is Jeon So-yeon who is also known by Soyeon. At just 21-years-old, Jeon is just getting started and she’s already establishing herself as an up and coming star. The talented young rapper has become well-known in Korean hip-hop as a solo artist and as a member of the girl group (G)I-dle. In addition to her skills as a rapper, she is also a singer, songwriter, and producer. Continue reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Jeon So-yeon.
1. She Was A Ballerina
Even before she got involved in the music business, music played a big role on Jeon So-yeon’s life. When she was younger, she took ballet classes and was involved for several years. However, she ultimately decided to hang up her ballet shows because she wanted to pursue a career as a singer.
2. She Loves Fashion
There are lots of people who just throw random outfits together because they need something to wear, but that definitely isn’t how Jeon So-yeon gets down. Jeon may not be a model, but she definitely knows how to serve a look. Her style is creative and fun and her clothing has given her a great way to express her personality
3. Her Music Career Got Off To A Rocky Start
Jeon decided that she wanted to pursue a career in music after watching the K-pop band, BigBang, perform. She decided to audition with some local K-pop companies with hopes of breaking into the industry. After going to about 30 auditions, she found out she’d been rejected by them all. However, she didn’t let that stop her. Instead, she started to incorporate rapping into her auditions, and she began to see some success.
4. She Was A Street Dancer
Even though Jeon started to get some attention when she incorporated rap into her auditions, she simply couldn’t find a company that she really wanted to work with. She decided to take a break from music and get back into dancing. For a while, she performed as a street dancer before ultimately deciding to return to making music.
5. She Came Up With The Name (G)I-dle
Jeon is the front woman of (G)I-dle, and she’s actually the reason for the group’s name. She told AllKPop.com, “The company opened up a call for submissions for the group’s name. That was when I was writing a song called ‘Idle Song’, and after I finished writing it, I sent it to the company. Afterward, the title of the song became the name of the group. It felt like destiny.”
6. She Has a Strong Social Media Presence
Social media has proven to be a very helpful tool for people who work in the entertainment industry. It provides people with a great (and free) way to connect with others. Jeon has done a great job of building her social media presence and she currently has more than 75,000 followers on Instagram.
7. She Voiced A Video Game Character
Music fans aren’t the only people who are familiar with Jeon. She has also gained some popularity in the gaming world for a voice role. She is the member of a virtual K-pop group, K/DA, in the video game League of Legends. The character she voices is named Akali.
8. She’s A Confident Person
Confidence is key no matter what it is that you do in life, but it’s even more important for people who perform for a living. Fortunately, confidence isn’t something that Jeon is lacking. She is confident about a lot of things, but believed that her confidence shows the most when she is writing songs.
9. She Doesn’t Care What People Say About Her Looks
Being in the spotlight means that people are literally always going to have something to say about you. Since her career has taken off, Jeon has had to deal with people critiquing not just her talent, but her looks as well. She doesn’t let the comments bother her, though. She said, “I don’t have much attention to people nitpicking on my looks. Rather than that, I’d be more ‘emotional’ if I get picked on my rap skills instead.”
10. She’s Open Minded
Jeon’s song “Oh My God” which she wrote for her group, raised a lot of attention due to the use of the word she. During an interview with MTV, Jeon explained why she chose to use a female pronoun: “I didn’t want to limit that ‘she’ to a certain being or a certain definition. So it’s open to anything. I believe that all kinds of love are valuable and must be respected. That’s why I don’t want to limit ‘she’ to something specific.”