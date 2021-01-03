10 Things You Didn’t Know about Jerrika Karlae

Jerrika Karlae is a young woman who is famous for being the girlfriend of a famous rapper. Young Thug is a name many people know because of his music, and she’s the woman who has been by his side for many years of his career. However, the two are in the press right now due to the fact that they seem to have ended their long-term relationship just before the New Year in 2021. Is this true? Did they end their relationship? Are the rumors that she’s calling him abusive and inappropriate true? We thought we might do some digging to find out more about this couple and what is going on.
1. She’s Accused Young Thug of Being A Narcissist
In a Twitter post, she accused him of being abusive, of using her, of being narcissistic, and of being behind the scenes working to make her look bad. She feels he is the bad person in the relationship based on her words and actions, and many are wondering why these two can’t keep their personal lives and dramatic moments off of social media.
2. She’s His Fiance
Perhaps we should rectify that and mention she was his fiancé. The two were engaged to be married, and they seemed very happy about the direction in which their life together was going when they made their engagement announcement. However, it appears things have changed between the two, and a wedding is no longer in the picture for either.
3. She Has Many Jobs
One of the most interesting aspects about her is her ability to do many things. She’s not just a fiancé – or ex at this point – in her life. She’s also a musician. She’s a model. She’s an influencer on social media. She’s also an entrepreneur. She does it all, and she does it well.
4. She’s a Southern Girl
Karlae is a southern girl through and through. She was born in the state of North Carolina, the state in which you will not find more southern hospitality. Additionally, she was raised in Georgia. It’s the southernmost of southern states in terms of being a southerner.
5. She’s Always Been Around Music
She grew up in the music scene because of her mother. Her mom works in artist management, and that means her daughter spent most of her life growing up in the business. She was around for things like photo shoots and videos, and she even met her fiancé through her mother when she was younger. Interesting situation, right?
6. She’s Always Had an Outlet
So many people lack an outlet for their feelings, but not this emotional teenager. Anytime she was feeling her emotions getting the best of her growing up, she turned to pen and paper and wrote down what she was feeling. Whether it was in the form of a poem or just a jumble of words that helped her spark the ability to get her life in order, she did it.
7. She’s A Good Vibes Kind of Woman
Nothing speaks to Karlae more than good vibes. She feels them. She is all about things like honesty and her heart and what makes a person happy in life. We have a feeling she’s a feeler. She feels a lot, she’s emotional, and that is quite all right.
8. She’s A Gambler
Not in the “I just lost a bunch of money and owe a loan shark in Atlantic City,” kind of gambler, though. She likes to take gambles in life to try and get what she wants to get, to do what she wants to do, and to be who she wants to be. She’s not afraid of taking risks and changes and gambling on her own future because she can only grow from it.
9. Her Ex Said He’s Been Single for Two Years
When Karlae accused Young Thug of being the devil and mistreating her, he went onto his own social media channels to tell the world he’s been single for two years and that everyone needs to stop saying that her words are about him. He says they are not, but she’s yet to address the rumors that they’ve been apart for that long or that they’ve not worked out. Are the tweets about him, or has she been with someone else all this time?
10. She Accused Young Thug of Being a Pretend Druggie
There was a time when she told the press that he fakes being on drugs. She also mentioned once that he’s not someone who drinks, even though she does. It seems like she’s calling him out for being clean, which is never a bad thing, but that he is pretending to be high when he’s not. To fit in? For street credit? We don’t know.