Jerry Harris touched hearts around the world when he was seen on the Netflix docuseries, Cheer. The show followed the entire cheerleading team at Navarro College, but Jerry but an immediate standout. His story was both heart warming and heart breaking. Jerry’s mother, who was his biggest supporter, passed away when he was just 16-years-old. Although he was able to build a strong support system, nothing could fill the void of not having his mother. On top of that, he wasn’t performing as well as he’d hoped on the cheerleading team. However, despite all of that, Jerry maintained a positive attitude and fans quickly fell in love. Keep reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Jerry Harris.
1. He’s Originally From Chicago
Now that Jerry’s affiliation with the Navarro Cheerleading team has brought him so much success, most people associate him with Texas. However, Jerry is actually from Chicago. He has been spending time back in his home city amid the coronavirus which cancelled the cheer competition he and the team were hoping to compete in.
2. He Keeps A Gratitude Journal
Jerry’s positivity isn’t just for show, it’s something that he carries with him in his private life as well. He recently started keeping a gratitude journal. Each day when he wakes up, he takes a few minutes to write down a few things he is grateful for which allows him to start the day on a high note.
3. He Makes Personalized Videos On Cameo
Cameo has become very popular in 2020. The platform allows celebrities and influencers to easily create personalized videos for their fans for a price. As you can imagine, Jerry is very popular on Cameo. In order to get a video from him, you’ll have to shell out $150.
4. He’s Worked With Several Major Companies
Jerry’s success from Cheer has gotten him all sorts of opportunities that he could have never imagined previously. People have been lining up to collaborate with him and he has gotten the chance to work with several major brands including Panera, Walmart, and American Eagle.
5. He’s A Billie Eilish Fan
Jerry has a lot of fans, but he’s also a fan of lots of people himself. One of the people at the top of his list is singer, Billie Eilish. Jerry loves listening to her music and admits that he was a little starstruck when he got the chance to meet her while working as a correspondent at the Oscars.
6. He Hopes To Inspire Others
Since being in the spotlight, Jerry has become a huge inspiration and it’s something he doesn’t take lightly. He hopes that him being in the spotlight helps empower others. He told Variety, “I want to be someone that’s fearless, that’s confident to others, and that’s confident to themselves and believes in themselves, and just to tell them you can be who you want to be, and you can be who you are, because you are perfect and you are enough for anyone.”
7. He Returned To Navarro After Leaving The University Of Louisville
One of the highlights of Cheer was learning that Jerry received an academic scholarship to the University of Louisville. Fans had watched him work hard on and off the mat all season, and the scholarship was the icing on the cake. However, after attended the university for a semester, he decided to return to Navarro.
8. He Has Over A Million Followers On Instagram
Most people are aware that Jerry has become incredibly popular since the Cheer aired, but what most people don’t know is just how popular he’s gotten. He has racked up more than a million followers on Instagram, and there are probably a few famous names on the list.
9. He’s Quiet In His Personal Life
Jerry’s bold and outgoing personality are a big part of his now famous ‘mat talk’, however, when he isn’t on the mat, he says he’s a quiet person. He told In Style, “Mat-Talk Jerry and regular Jerry are different. They have different energies. When I do take time to relax, I’m very quiet and keep to myself. A lot of people have a hard time understanding that…”
10. He Learned A Lot About His Teammates Through Cheer
Throughout season 1 of Cheer, it was clear that Navarro cheerleading squad was pretty close. However, there were still lots of things that many teammates didn’t know each other. During his interview with In Style, Jerry revealed that he didn’t know many of the details of his teammates’ personal stories before the show, and they also didn’t know all the details of his story.