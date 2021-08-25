Once a romantic relationship ends, most people can’t wait to get as far away from their ex as possible. However, that hasn’t been Jerry Phillippeau’s experience. Not only does he still have a close relationship with his ex, but he and his new girlfriend, Kayee, still live with her. The bizarre setup has been featured on the TLC series You, Me, and My Ex. As you can imagine, things in Jerry’s house have been pretty sense since Kayee moved in, but they both refuse to let any awkwardness get in the way of their relationship. Now that viewers have gotten invested in their story, the couple is even more determined than ever to beat the odds. Keep reading to learn 10 things you didn’t know about Jerry Philippeau.
1. He Moved Kayee In Within Months Of Meeting Her
Jerry and Kayee’s relationship has raised a lot of red flags for many of the people in their lives. One of the biggest, though, is the fact that Kayee came to live with Jerry and his ex-wife just four months after the two started dating. Many felt that this was way too fast, especially given his living situation.
2. He Met Kayee At The Airport
Sometimes loves pops up on you in the places where you’d least expect it, and that was certainly the case for Jerry and Kayee. The two met at the airport while Kayee was there working. It didn’t take long for sparks to start flying between the two and they’ve been inseparable ever since.
3. He’s Not Into Social Media
Now that Jerry is a reality TV star, there are a lot of people who would love to use social media to keep up with what he’s doing. Unfortunately for those people, Jerry isn’t the social media type. From what we can tell, he doesn’t have accounts on any platforms.
4. You, Me, And My Ex Is His First TV Experience
Jerry probably never thought that he would find himself on TV, but life is full of surprises. The reality TV genre has expanded so much that it’s not possible for all kinds of people to become reality TV stars. It’ll be interesting to see if he decides to look for other opportunities within the entertainment industry now that he’s gotten his foot in the door.
5. He Likes His Privacy
Just because Jerry is on a reality show doesn’t mean that he likes to put all of his business out there. In addition to not being on social media, Jerry seems to be a very private person in general. He hasn’t done any interviews regarding the show and there isn’t a lot of information floating around about him online.
6. He’s A Father
Something that makes Jerry’s living situation even more complicated is the fact that he and his ex-wife have children together. As you can probably guess, no one in his family is that excited about his relationship with Kayee, however, Jerry is determined to follow his heart.
7. He May Be An Entrepreneur
Since You, Me, and My Ex is about the cast member’s relationships, the show doesn’t spend a lot of time focusing on other areas of their lives. As a result, there’s a little bit of mystery surrounding Jerry’s career. However, it appears that he may be an entrepreneur who runs a business called Flipo. If this is true, Jerry also has a registered patent.
8. He Is Much Older Than Kayee
Another issue that people have with Jerry and Kayee’s relationship is that there is a huge age gap. Kayee is in her early 20s while Jerry is in his mid-50s. She actually a couple of years older than Jerry’s oldest son. Although a lot of people believe that age is only a number, it’s true that age can play a major role in the dynamics of a relationship.
9. He Tries To Stay Positive
No matter what people think about Jerry, no one can deny the fact that he is full of life and he likes to make the most of every moment. Jerry does his best to maintain a positive outlook on everything going on in his life. This mindset is definitely helping him get through
10. He’s Had Some Health Issues
The main reason Kayee moved in with Jerry so early in their relationship was because he was suffering from some health issues and needed someone to take care of him. She was more than happy to step up to the plate. Fortunately, it appears that he has recovered and he seems to be in great health now.