Jerry Seinfeld is Directing and Starring in a Pop Tarts Origins Movie

There are times when one has to wonder if people are getting bored or they think that they’re being innovative in some special way. Jerry Seinfeld is a favorite comedian of many people, but not everyone, and that’s alright. It’s also fine that apparently we’ll be seeing a movie based on Pop Tarts that will be titled Unfrosted, though there’s no set date on when this will release yet, so we’ll have to wait for that particular detail. But is anyone else wondering just how many different things in life we’ll be seeing come to the big or small screen at some point? It’s true, there are plenty of things that we take for granted that would be interesting to learn more about, but perhaps a documentary would be the better way to go with some of them. At this time it would appear that we’re waiting on several movies based on games, one UNO that’s supposed to be a type of heist movie, and one on Risk, which would actually make a little more sense. But a movie based around Pop Tarts makes a person wonder if eventually we’re going to see one on Toaster Strudel as well, or perhaps a movie based around a popular breakfast serial.
It might sound overly sarcastic, but it’s a real question since the thought processes of those who are coming up with these movie ideas feel as though they might be traversing the boredom trail while searching for something interesting that might catch their fancy. To be fair though, this movie is being based around a joke that Jerry made during one of his shows, so it’s already had some development. But again, if you’re a fan of Seinfeld then it’s likely that you might have laughed and still laugh at his jokes. If not, well, then it might be interesting enough to sit down and watch for a bit to see if it’s worth your time. The truth is Jerry Seinfeld has been a celebrated and well-respected comedian for many years, but like all comedians, his material is bound to hit everyone a little differently and it might be that some folks just don’t think he’s that funny.
This movie however still feels like something that might have been better off being left as an idle thought and not something that was destined to become its own feature film. One thing that anyone should be able to agree to, but many still don’t, is that every idea and story does have some validity to it. Every person can think of at least one idea that might carry weight in their own life, but might not mean much of anything to the next person. This is kind of like that since there are bound to be plenty of people who will think of a Pop-Tart movie as one of the worst ideas to come along since The Room, but there will be plenty of others who love Seinfeld and might think that with his direction it could be something that will continue to establish how great he is. Some of us might have to hold back a gale of laughter at that sentiment, but again, Seinfeld is popular enough that his fans are bound to think that this movie will be interesting enough to watch and enjoy.
The fact that the idea doesn’t sound great to everyone isn’t a big deal since it’s very likely that it might do well simply because there are so many Seinfeld fans in the world. Such a thing doesn’t sound as though it’s entirely possible, but people watched the Bee Movie that Jerry voiced, so anything is possible at this point. The premise of the movie still sounds a little far out there, but given that a lot of movies that have been looked at and laughed over went on to become fan favorites or cult classics eventually, it might be wise to give this movie a chance at the very least. If nothing else, it will be a fair and even-handed way to look at the movie before simply dismissing it entirely. The idea that it sounds ridiculous is going to persist, but giving it a chance would be smart.
The one thing the movie has going for it is that Jerry is involved and his comedic genius has been proven throughout the years to be something that people enjoy. So maybe there’s something to this idea and maybe it will be able to move past any low expectations in order to be seen as something that will be worthwhile and perhaps even capable of being called a welcome surprise. Personally, I won’t be holding my breath on that score, but watching the movie will still be a priority, even if it’s not bound to be one of the most important things on the to-do list.