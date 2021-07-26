Home
Entertainment
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Jess Phoenix

10 Things You Didn’t Know about Jess Phoenix

2 mins ago

Jess Phoenix loves to get out and explore the world, and she’s been fortunate to have been able to turn that into a career. Jess is a multi-talented person who has always been interested in learning as much as she can her and that passion has recently led to the opportunity to be the star of a new series. Jess is one of the hosts of the Discovery Channel show Hunting Atlantis and she is hoping to help uncover the mysteries surrounding the allegedly lost city. Not only will viewers be intrigued by the story of Atlantis, but Jess’ fun personality and her dialogue with her co-star, Stel Pavlou, will add an extra layer of entertainment to the show. Keep reading to learn 10 things you didn’t know about Jess Phoenix.

1. She’s From Colorado

Jess was born and raised in Colorado where she appears to have had a nice upbringing. Both of her parents are FBI agents and Jess has always been a very curious person. Reading was one of her favorite ways to spend her free time, and the more she learned the more she wanted to keep learning.

2. She’s An Author

Jess is definitely one of those people who is interested in a lot of things, and one of those things is writing. In March of 2021, she released her first book Ms. Adventure: My Wild Explorations in Science, Lava, and Life. The book currently has an almost four-star rating on Good Reads.

3. Hunting Atlantis Isn’t Her First TV Experience

When Jess was younger, she didn’t think she would grow up to have a career in the entertainment industry, but that’s exactly where she is has ended up. She got her first TV opportunity in 2016 when she appeared as the volcanologist on a show called Trailblazers. She has also appeared on programs such as Shark Week and The Young Turks.

4. She Has Several Degrees

I wasn’t exaggerating at all when I mentioned that Jess has always been a curious person. That curiosity eventually led to spending lots of time in higher education. After high school, she enrolled at Smith College where she earned a bachelor’s degree in history. She also has a master’s degree in geology as well as a master of fine arts degree in nonfiction.

5. She Started A Nonprofit

Jess is the founder of a nonprofit organization called Blueprint Earth. According to its website, Blueprint Earth is “cataloging all of the geology, biology, hydrology, and atmospheric conditions in a square kilometer of California’s Mojave Desert. Our goal is to understand how everything functions together, as a system – from the microbes to the clouds. ”

6. She Tried To Get Into Politics

In 2018, Jess ran to represent California’s 25th Congressional District. Even though she didn’t win, Jess felt like the experience was still beneficial. She told Science Mag, “I now have a voice, and a platform, and it’s a national-scale thing. I can advocate for things I think are worthy and continue to be a good communicator for science.”

7. She Loves To Travel

As someone who loves to explore, it goes without saying that Jess has never been the kind of person who is happy just staying in one place. She loves traveling and she has gotten the opportunity to visit places both in and outside of the United States. Some of the countries she’s been to include Greece and Peru.

8. She Wanted To Be In The NFL

When Jess was growing up, sports were her main focus and she played as many of them as she possibly could. In an Instagram post she revealed that one of her biggest dreams when she was younger, was to make it to the NFL. Although that dream obviously didn’t come true, she did get the chance to be a football player as an extra in a movie.

9. She Enjoys Riding Horses

Riding horses has always been one of Jess’ favorite things to do. During her time at Smith College, she was a member of the equestrian team. Her days of riding competitively may be a thing of the past, but she still likes to ride for fun. When she isn’t busy working, you can usually find her saddling up.

10. She’s A Member Of The LGBTQ+ Community

Standing in your truth isn’t an easy thing to do when who you are falls outside of what most people consider the norm. However, Jess hasn’t allowed that to stop her from being proud of who she is. According to her Twitter bio, Jess is non-binary and uses the pronouns she and they.

About The Author

Camille Moore
More from this Author

Camille has a master's degree from Saint Joseph University's Writing Studies program, and she currently works as the Writing Center Assistant Director at a small university in western Pennsylvania. Camille's writing has been published on several websites, and she enjoys writing articles and short stories in her spare time. You can follow Camille on Twitter @CamealAshley.


Related Posts

Add Comment

What We Learned From The Trailer for Star Trek: Prodigy
The 10 Best Twilight Zone Episodes of All-Time
The Housewife and the Hustler: Beverly Hills Living Gone Bad
Frank Darabont and CAA Win That $200 Million Walking Dead Lawsuit
We’ve Finally Got Some News about District 10
An Underworld/Blade Crossover Would Be Pretty Cool
Paranormal Activity 7 Has Been Completed: But There’s a Hitch
Lifetime Movie “Harry and Meghan: Escaping the Palace” is What You Would Think
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Jess Phoenix
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Audrey Hope
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Ian K. Smith
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Zac Taylor
batman fortnite 6
Batman’s Fortnite Adventure Concludes in Batman/Fortnite: Zero Point #6
batman fortnite 5
Betrayal Lies Ahead in Batman/Fortnite: Zero Point #5
batman fortnite 4
Deathstroke Makes His Move in Batman/Fortnite: Zero Point #4
batman fortnite 3
Batman/Fortnite: Zero Point #3 Pits Batman Against Snake Eyes
Will We Ever See a Monster Musume Season 2?
What We Know about Yona of the Dawn Season 2 So Far
What We Know about The Rising Of The Shield Hero Season 2
What We Know about Horimiya Season 2 So Far
Aliens: Fireteam Elite – What To Expect Before Launch
chivalry 2 update
Chivalry 2 Got a Massive Update, So What Do You Need To Know?
Details On The Callisto Protocol, A New Survival-Horror Experience
pokemon unite pokemon
How Many Pokemon Are Available To Use in Pokemon Unite?