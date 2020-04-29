Jesse Ventura is Teasing a Presidential Run for 2020

We’ve had a former reality star for a president now for almost 4 years, why wouldn’t a former governor/wrestler/actor be able to find consideration for a presidential run? It’s not the first time that such a thing has been mentioned after all, but of course former wrestlers Bob Backlund and Hulk Hogan were, as Jeremy Dick of MovieWeb reminds us, acting out a story line and weren’t serious. There have been mentions that Dwayne Johnson should take a run at the oval office, but in the meantime the only one testing the waters is Jesse Ventura, a well-known individual in movies and in politics that has made it clear that he wouldn’t be running for the Democrat or Republic party. At this point he hasn’t declared anything but it could be interesting to see if he has enough support from the Green party to make it worthwhile. The downside of course to not running for one or the other majority parties in this country is that while he might have a few good ideas here and there it’s very possible that he wouldn’t be able to get the kind of support he’d need largely because members of both parties are so dogmatic about the ideals that their groups cling to and wouldn’t be willing to endorse anyone other than their own candidate. Those that pull for Trump are willing to forgive just about any gaffe, and those that vote Democrat tend to repeat the mantra “Vote blue no matter who” in an effort just to unseat Trump. Laura Brown of Medium has more to say on that uncertain quote.
Ventura is more than accurate in stating that neither the Democrats or the Republicans are the answer for the country right now, but it might be be great, and miraculous at this point, if the two parties would finally work together, without forgetting who they serve in the process, to think of the nation and its people first and their combined issues and arguments second. There are many things about the US government that need to change, but the likelihood that Ventura would be voted in and that things would begin to change that noticeably feel slim to none at this point since the two parties are more interested at tearing at one another even during a pandemic, seeking to edge each other out due to the fact that it’s an election year. That says a lot about our current government and those running it unfortunately, and not all that’s being said is complimentary. If Ventura was given the chance to step in and try to do something about our current government it does feel as though he might be in over his head, despite having been the governor of Minnesota at one time. He might have learned to play the game of politics, but taking up residence in the White House would certainly be a dozen steps up, or more, from what he had to deal with in the past. The Hill’s John Bowden has more to say on the subject.
As it was already stated though he’s not going full steam ahead into anything as he’s attempting to see just how much support he might gain if he did decide to push forward, which is wise since otherwise it could lead to public humiliation and a great deal of slander that might actually unite the Republicans and Democrats for a millisecond against an opponent they would possibly see as beneath them. Anyone ever wonder just why a third option is barely mentioned during a presidential election? It’s because the two biggest bullies in the yard stop fighting one another long enough to stamp out the third choice that might threaten their power base, thereby forcing that third party to shift to one side or just back down lest it have to face both of them. There is no fair play in politics if anyone’s been paying attention, and while Ventura might be able to enter a debate and bang with the best of them, hopefully, being shouted down by both sides might prove to be a bit too much. At this point it’s so late in the game that he might as well see if he can hang on until 2024 and build a stronger base to see if he can challenge whoever will be running in the next four years. Chances are it won’t be Biden, and unless the Democrats and Republicans that attempted to make their case recently, before bowing out, find a new way to attract more voters, it’s bound to be one giant crap shoot without any real winners, and the only losers being the American people.
Listening to those that would happily endorse Ventura it’s hard to say whether or not he would make a good president, but the reality is that he would be different, without a doubt. If he doesn’t run this year, maybe he’ll think a little further into the future.