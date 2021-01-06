Anyone who has spent any time on the dating scene knows that finding a partner isn’t easy. No matter how beautiful, smart, or funny you are, making a genuine love connection can feel impossible. For those reasons, Jessenia Cruz has decided to try her luck on the popular dating series, The Bachelor. As a cast member on the 25th season of the show, Jessenia is hoping to win Matt James’ heart and go home with a fiance. While it’s no secret the competition will be fierce, Jessenia is ready to do what it takes to get her man and she feels confident that the two could be a good match. Continue reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Jessenia Cruz.
1. She’s A Texas Native
Jessenia was born and raised in Texas and she is very proud of her home state. She currently lives in the San Antonio area which means if she were to win the show, she and Matt would have to seriously discuss where they want to live. Although he is originally from Raleigh, NC he currently lives in New York City.
2. She’s A Pageant Girl
Jessenia’s good looks are probably the first thing people notice about her, and they’ve gotten her some cool opportunities. Jessenia has competed in several beauty pageants in Texas and in 2016, she was crowned Miss El Paso. During her time as Miss El Paso, she was heavily involved in giving back to the community. Being a part of the pageant world mean she’s no stranger to competition which may give her an edge on The Bachelor.
3. She Studied Communications
One thing The Bachelor fans will quickly realize is that Jessenia is much more than just a pretty face. She also has the brains to go along with it. Jessenia attended The University of Texas at San Antonio where she earned a bachelor’s degree in communication and media studies. She currently works as a social media manager.
4. She Loves Fashion
There are lots of people who simply throw clothes on every day because they know they need to wear them, but Jessenia isn’t that kind of person. To her, clothing is a great way for her to express herself and she loves putting outfits together. She has a great sense of style and knows how to dress for every occasion. She also worked as a brand representative for Abercrombie and Fitch.
5. She’s Bilingual
The ability to speak more than one language is a skill that can come in handy no matter what you choose to do in life. In Jessenia’s field of communications, it can be even more beneficial. According to Jessenia’s LinkedIn profile, she speaks both English and Spanish.
6. She’s A Dog Person
If Matt and Jessenia are going to work, it’s important that he is a dog lover. Jessenia is a huge animal person and she has three dogs. Surprisingly, her first babies haven’t made too many appearances on her social media, but hopefully we’ll get to see more of them in the future.
7. She’s Adventurous
Jessenia is all about making the most out of life and enjoying every experience to the fullest. She loves trying new things and she isn’t afraid to take a risk here and there. Whether it be traveling to a new destination or exploring a nearby area, Jessenia is always up for an adventure. Fortunately for her, Matt seems like the type of guy who’s always willing to go on an adventure, too.
8. The Bachelor Is Her First TV Show
Jessenia is such a natural in front of the camera that it’s kind of hard to believe that she hasn’t been working in the entertainment industry for years. The Bachelor is her first time doing a reality TV show and it doesn’t appear that she’s ever done any kind of acting.
9. She Enjoys Spending Time Outdoors
Some may find it easy to look at Jessenia and assume she’s the kind of girl that wouldn’t dream of breaking a sweat or getting her hands dirty, but that couldn’t be any further from the truth. She enjoys spending time outdoors and some of her favorite things to do include hiking and swimming.
10. She Loves The 80s
Jessenia is in her late 20s which means she missed being born in the 80s by quite a few years. Still, the legendary decade has a very special place in her heart. According to Bachelor Nation, if Jessenia could pick any other decade to live in it would be the 80s because she loves the fashion and the music.