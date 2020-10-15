10 Things You Didn’t Know about Jessica Ciencin Henriquez

Maybe you don’t recognize her right off the top of your head, but you do know that Jessica Ciencin Henriquez is a writer, a mom, and she’s a woman who has a lot of strength. She’s been published in some of the biggest publications in the world, and she’s not slowing down at all. She’s going to keep going no matter what else she does, but she’s someone worth getting to know. She’s a woman who has been through it all, and she’s come out on top. We want to know more about her and what she’s been through.
1. She’s Smart
She’s not just smart; she’s super smart. She has her MFA from Columbia University, which is not exactly an easy school to get into. You have to work hard and put in the effort to be accepted into a program like this one, and she did just that. She also has a degree in Elementary Education from East Carolina University, which is something she is proud of.
2. She’s Living in Ojai
She has a website of her own called thewriterjess.com, and she says on the site that she is currently living and working Ojai, California. It’s a beautiful place to live, so we get it. She’s got so much going for her, and it works for her. However, she’s also teaching while she’s there, and we think that’s wonderful.
3. She’s Got a Famous Ex
She was married to actor Josh Lucas when she was younger. They got married in March 2012, but they divorced shortly after. They didn’t even make it two years married. They got engaged three months prior to their marriage, and they had their son four months after their marriage. It was all a whirlwind of getting pregnant, engaged, married, and having a baby all within seven months.
4. They Co-Parented
For many years after their divorce, they worked very hard to co-parent their son. They would take him with them to premiers of big movies, they would go on family outings and trips, and they would try so hard to give him the best of everything that they had. They worked well as co-parents from the outside looking in. They tried it, and she hates it. She penned an essay for Time Magazine that was published in 2018 in which she says co-parenting ‘sucks’ and that her ex brings her more pain than anyone else.
5. They Tried to Be Together After Their Divorce
According to her, they were on again and off again in the years following their divorce. They would try to make it work and try to do things that would allow them to be together, but it never really worked for either of them. They’d do it for a while, then they’d stop. Their divorce wasn’t enough to stop them, but apparently they have found a reason to call it quits for good this time.
6. She Accused Him of Cheating
They never really spoke of why they got divorced in the first place, but there is some speculation that he cheated. She very publicly accused him of cheating on her in the midst of the pandemic when they were allegedly back together. She posted a long rant about it, and then she thanked him for reminding him why she left him in the first place.
7. She Thinks People Make Mistakes
She’s a woman who feels that it’s important to realize that you will make mistakes, but that staying in a relationship with someone because you have kids is not a good one to make. She did it, and she allowed herself to believe for a long time that they were better than they were because they share a baby.
8. She’s Dating
Well, no one has confirmed this, of course. But, she and actor Armie Hammer, who is recently in the midst of a divorce from his own wife, Elizabeth Chambers, were spotted on a date in which he had his arm around her and they seemed very close and flirty. He’s allegedly not looking for anything serious and has been seen out and about with a few other high-profile women in Hollywood, so we wonder if it was just for fun.
9. A Friend of Her Ex Called Her Out
While Josh Lucas never responded to her claims that they were back together and he cheated on her during the pandemic, a friend of his says that they were no way back together, that they hadn’t been together since their divorce, and that they were not an item. The friend said he did not cheat and that things were not like that at all.
10. They Do Something Interesting
So, there’s a thing called Bird’s Nest parenting, and it happens when a couple decides that they don’t want to be together anymore, so they rotate their own homes and leave their child in the same place. Basically, they live near one another, and they move in and out of the same home when it’s their turn to be with their children so that the children are not being made to split homes and feel uncomfortable.