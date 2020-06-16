Reality TV spin offs can be very hit or miss, but Below Deck Mediterranean is an undeniable hit. Since its debut in 2016, Below Deck Med has become almost popular as the original Below Deck. The fifth season of the show promises to keep viewers entertained and the new crew is ready to bring it. Among the new cast members if Jessica More. As the third stew on The Wellington, Jessica will have an important role to play on the yacht. But not only does she have to worry about impressing captain Sandy and the rest of the crew, she also has millions of viewers to win over. Continue reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Jessica More from Below Deck Med.
1. She Loves To Surf
Working on a boat is the perfect career for someone like Jessica. Being out on the open and enjoying the beauty of nature is what brings her joy. She has always loved being by the water and surfing is one of her favorite ways to pass the time. Even when she isn’t surfing, she loves to swim, snorkel, and relax in the water.
2. She Doesn’t Mind A Little Confrontation
Working on a yacht means that you’re spending almost all of your time in very close quarters with your coworkers. Naturally, this is going to lead to some drama. However, Jessica isn’t the type to shy away from confrontation. She isn’t going to go out looking for problems, but if anything pops up she won’t be shy.
3. She Has A Cameo Account
Even though this is her first season on the show, and presumably her first time on reality TV period, Jessica is already capitalizing on the opportunity. She’s working on building a fan base and she loves interacting with her supporters. She has an account on Cameo where she records customized videos for her fans for a fee of $35.
4. She’s Had Lots Of Odd Jobs
Jessica is the kind of person who likes to try new things, especially when it comes to work. Over the years, she’s had a wide variety of odd jobs. According to her bio on Bravo, Jessica has experience “slinging drinks at a Las Vegas strip club, working in the music industry in Los Angeles, and even dabbling into real estate.”
5. The Wellington Isn’t Her First Yacht
As you could probably tell, working a traditional job just isn’t for Jessica. Even though this is her first season on Below Deck Med, this certainly isn’t her first time working on a yacht. She has years of experience on on yachts and she’s fully prepared for anything that may arise on The Wellington.
6. She Loves To Read
Jessica spends most of her time working, but she also loves learning new things. She’s an avid reader and has a very impressive book collection. She seems to be particularly fond of poetry. She also enjoys sharing her favorite book recommendations with her followers.
7. She’s Travels A Lot
Jessica likes to refer to herself as a wanderer, and it’s easy to see why. She doesn’t like to stay in one place for too long and she enjoys the excitement of visiting new places. Over the years, she’s got to to visit some amazing places including Bali, Phuket, Ibiza, and Mykonos.
8. She Grew Up Around Motorcycles
As a child, Jessica spent a lot of time with her dad who was into motorcycles. She said, “Grew up spending time with my dad while he trained for road racing. A lot of weekends were spent on the track at races. Love this photo because I would love just hanging around him while he worked on a passion of his. He not only professionally raced them but also serviced his motorcycles and I’d sit next to him for hours learning about tuning them up.”
9. She Grew Up In Two States
Jessica’s love for being around the water started at a very young age. She was raised in Florida and California which means she has gotten to enjoy living life on both coasts and being near some of the most beautiful beaches in the country. Having easy access to the beach has become very important to Jessica.
10. She’s All About Good Vibes
Reality TV can be overwhelmingly negative, but Jessica doesn’t one any part of that. One of the things viewers will get to know about Jessica as the season goes on, it’s that she’s all about spreading happiness positive vibes. She loves to have a good time and she will do her best to make sure guests enjoy their time on the yacht as well.