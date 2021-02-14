Home
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Jessica Parker Kennedy

If you don’t know who Jessica Parker Kennedy is, you might want to start paying attention. The actress is making waves in the world of movies and television, and everyone is going to know her name before much longer. She’s young, she’s talented, and she’s got a long list of shows and movies to her name. Now is your chance to learn more about her before she’s so famous you know what she’s eating for breakfast and the press has you wondering if her recent taco lunch is a baby bump or if she also had dessert.

1. She’s In Her 30s

She’s still very young, but there are those who will say that late 30s isn’t young. We prefer mid-to-late 30s, ourselves. She was born on October 3, 1984, which means she’s still very young. She looks even younger than she is, though, which is always a good thing.

2. She’s From Canada

Jessica Parker Kennedy hails from the lovely country of Canada. She was born and raised in Calgary, which is located in Alberta. Which, of course, is in Canada. People sometimes fail to understand how that works, but it’s like someone from anywhere other than the U.S. asking where you’re from. You must say “Dallas, Texas,” and they might wonder where that is, and then you have to say “in the U.S.” the same way she has to say Calgary, Alberta, which is in Canada. Does that make sense, or did we lose you?

3. She’s a Dog Lover

Anyone who loves dogs is all right in our book. She’s a woman who loves a dog, wants to help a dog, and really does have a fondness for the pit bull breed. She works hard to ensure that the world sees them for the beautiful dogs that they are rather than the scary dogs that the world likes to believe that they are.

4. She’s Taken

She’s not a single woman. She has a boyfriend, and they are pretty serious. You see, they live together in Los Angeles. In fact, they not only live together, they bought a home together more than two and-a-half years ago, and that tells us that they are pretty serious. His name is Ronen Rubinstein.

5. She’s An Ambassador

When she’s not busy being an actress or a girlfriend or a woman who saves all the adorable dogs in the LA area, she’s busy serving as an ambassador. She doesn’t just love the dogs, you see. She also loves the ocean and she loves “Project Zero,” the program on which she serves as an ambassador working to save the ocean.

6. She’s Inspired by Lily Aldridge and Caleb Followill

Their home is something that really makes her feel like she has to up her game in her own home. She followed them when they showed off their Nashville home, and she knew immediately she wanted to bring aspects of their design and style into her own home. Her own home, the one she bought with her boyfriend, is a small 1000-square-foot home in LA, and it’s perfect for her.

7. She Knows Home is Where the Heart Is

It’s so easy for people to forget this is the truth, but it’s what it is. It doesn’t matter if your home is a mansion on the beach or a cabin in the mountains or a small apartment in the city. If it’s what you love, it’s the best place in the world. And, on that note, you should love where you live. You can make anything amazing if you really put your mind to it.

8. She’s Close to Her Mother

She was an only child, and her mother was a single mother. This made the two of them very close growing up, and she is so appreciative of her mother for all she did for her, and they are quite close. Her mother is a retired teacher, and she taught her daughter to really love life and make it what it is today.

9. She’s Not a Fan of Entitlement

Who is, though? It’s an ugly thing to live with, and we hope that many people realize this. She’s not a fan of entitlement. In fact, she calls it gross, and we think that’s the best descriptive word to use for it. You work for what you have. You’re entitled to nothing, and that’s all that matters at the end of the day.

10. She’s a Fan of Water

She calls herself the water police. She loves to drink water, and she definitely notices when other people do not drink it. She finds herself asking them to drink it, asking them if they’ve had enough, and encouraging them to drink more. Welcome to the club, water police twin.

