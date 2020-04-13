10 Things You Didn’t Know About Jessica Rodriguez

Anyone who knows anything about Siesta Key knows that there is a lot that goes on in the Florida beach town. It’s an anything goes kind of location, and we get to see that every single week. Right now, we are all looking to learn a bit more about the woman who was once married to one of the stars. Her name is Jessica Rodriguez, and his name is Jared Kelderman. He’s the vet who showed up in season 2 from overseas where he was serving in the United States military. He did his time to protect our country and serve our nation, and for that we are all thankful to him and the many sacrifices he’s made over the years. One such sacrifice was his marriage to his now ex-wife, and we are going to get to know her right now.
1. She’s From California
She may have been a Florida girl for some time, but she is a California girl at heart. She’s from the Golden State, and she is there a lot to spend time with her lifelong girlfriends and her family. She spends a lot of time with the people who mean the most to her, too, because she loves them and they are her family.
2. She Enjoys Archery
It’s not a sport many people take part in, but it is one that she enjoys. We kind of love that, because it’s not something that is readily available everywhere you go. There’s no archery program at any of the schools my kids attend, for example, and I’ve never met anyone who knows anything about it. For her to get into it and have some skill is a very unique and cool thing to do.
3. She is a Raiders Fan
Coming from California, of course she is a Raiders fan. It also makes us think that she must hail from NorCal rather than SoCal, too. If she’s from Sac or the Bay Area, the Raiders would be her hometown team, so we are on the edge with this one. It works for us, though. We like it.
4. She’s Coming to the Show
Maybe things did not work out in their marriage, but she was asked to join the cast of the hit reality show, and that is what she is doing. She’s made her appearance, and we aren’t sure she’s going to make many friends in the process. Will they get along? Will they argue more often than not? How does that even work with two people who were once in love and married but no longer have either in their lives?
5. She Likes Animals
Most people do, and it’s so relatable. She has both a cat and a dog. Her cat goes by the name Pistachio, and it’s a cute feline. Her dog is an Australian Shepard, which we can firmly say is one of the most beautiful breeds in the world. His name is Bear, and it looks like he spends a lot of time following her around when she travels and goes out.
6. She Loves Music
Her Instagram feed is filled with photos of herself having a good time with her family and her friends, and many of those good times are had at concerts. She appears to have a deep love of all kinds of music, and we feel that. She’s posted photos of herself at many, but some of her more recent concerts include Sam Hunt – love him – and even Taking Back Sunday. She appears to have a diverse taste in music, which we adore.
7. She’s Close to her Best Friends
She has to best friends, and she seems to spend most of her time with them. Their names are Rachael and Monique, and they are the people she loves the most in her life. She does not seem to have them with her on the show, but she has them at home. She lives in LA, and that’s where she spends most of her time with them. They might make an appearance on the show with her being that they are so close, but we cannot say that for certain.
8. She’s Allegedly Friendly with Her Ex
This is something we aren’t sure about, but we hear that they are good friends. Not super close, but we hear that she does call him on his birthday and that he always waits around for that call. While it seems to us that they might not be super close when it was alleged that she showed up at his birthday party a friend threw him to ruin things, we can say that there just too many rumors for us to confirm or deny anything. Neither of them seems particularly interested in discussing anything with anyone about one another.
9. She’s Finally Posted a Photo
When the news broke that these two were married though no one ever knew he was a married man at any point, there were no photos of them together. However, she just posted one on her Instagram account of the two of them in their swimwear. He has his arm around her, and they are both smiling at the camera. Her caption reads that she is grateful to her ex, though we don’t now what that means other than that the rumors that they are friendly might not be that far off base.
10. She is Not Camera Shy
Judging by the number of photos she takes of herself and posts on the internet, it’s safe to say she is not a woman who is afraid of the camera. She seems to be very happy with herself, and we are down with that. She takes care of herself, she is in great shape, and she’s going to turn 30 shortly. She is clearly in the prime of her life and enjoying every moment of that as she can. She seems like a happy woman, and we love that for her. Get to know her more by watching the show.